FIFA 23 Centurions Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA has released the third iteration of the Centurions Challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to complete another single-task challenge for some nice rewards for their FUT squad.

The first unique promo, the Centurions series, has been live since the first in-game week of 2023, allowing players to get special cards from packs opened during this time.

The promo is designed around those who have had a long-lasting impact on the beautiful game, with an emphasis on the number 100 with regard to IRL stats such as the number of matches played, etc.

The Centurions promo might be getting a lot of flak for not featuring a better cast of players associated with the series, but its challenges and objectives have provided a breath of fresh air. Here's how to optimally solve the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Centurions Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 23 provides good rewards for its worth

Relatively cheap single-task Squad Building Challenges are generally well-received by the player base, and this one satisfies the golden rule - providing good rewards without breaking one's bank.

Of course, the challenge is not as simple as some repeatable challenges, but the long list of requirements is not that complicated. Here are all the requirements FIFA 23 players need to meet to complete the Centurion Challenge 3 SBC.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of leagues in the squad: Maximum of 4

Number of players from the same league in the squad: Minimum of 3

Number of players from the same club in the squad: Maximum of 5

Number of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 9

Squad rating: Minimum of 80

Chemistry points requirements: Minimum of 31

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 7,000 - 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

The relatively simple requirements do not necessitate much investment and can be attempted by more casual FUT players. Building a squad that meets all of the criteria will require approximately 7,500 coins as per current market trends, and the price can be drastically mitigated by the use of pre-existing fodder.

Alternatively, FIFA 23 players may wait a day for prices in the transfer market to drop before attempting to build the squad, as the challenge will be live for at least two more days.

While the relatively low squad rating requirement of 80 helps keep the price of the Squad Building Challenge down, nine out of 11 players need to be rare. Meaning one should optimally try to buy the cheapest rare gold players if they don't already have some disposable cards in the FUT club. The high chemistry threshold of 31 should not be an issue considering five players from the same club are allowed in the squad.

Coming to the rewards, the Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack includes 24 gold players and has the potential to yield players from the Centurions promo. It is recommended that FIFA 23 players wait a day for the TOTW promo to be released before opening to stand a chance of getting some cards with in-form upgrades. All in all, a great SBC for regular FUT players.

Poll : 0 votes