FIFA 23 Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 has a brand new player item SBC as the Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC has gone live with the release of the daily content. Not long is left for the Rulebreakers promo, but players can look to add yet another card from the promo. Given the interesting nature of the cards, it's a great opportunity once again for all the hardcore Ultimate Team players.

The Rulebreakers promo has introduced several cards with interesting upgrades in one random department. This makes the card very different from the ordinary versions, and two different teams have been released.

The cards are available in packs, but the odds are quite low. What players can do is complete the themed SBCs as they guarantee a special card. There's no reliance on luck, and FIFA 23 players can evaluate the rewards. Let's look at what kind of challenges are associated with the Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC, the potential costs, and the deadline for players to complete it.

The Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC could be the last chance for FIFA 23 players to guarantee themselves a special card from the promo

The Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC is relatively easy to complete as there's only one task. This means players must submit just one squad, which will have to be made based on the assigned conditions.

Task 1 - Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC

# of players from England: Min 1

F Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 84 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Players can get a special card version after completing the Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC. Suffice it to say, and the special card is a massive improvement over Chris Willock's base card in FIFA 23.

Players will need to spend between 19,000-20,000 FUT coins, but that amount is if all the cards are bought from the market. Usage of fodder from a player's collection will reduce the cost, especially if the TOTW card requirements are met.

The overall difficulty of the challenge is easy, and the main cost is due to the requirement of the TOTW card. Additionally, the 84-rated card could cost a bit as their prices have increased since yesterday. The remaining nine cards should be cheap if a player has to get them from the market.

FIFA 23 players can take a patient approach with the Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC, as it's not expiring anytime soon. It will be live for 13 weeks, so players have plenty of time to collect fodder and complete the challenge for as little cost as possible.

As a reward, the Chris Willock Rulebreakers SBC offers an 86-rated CAM card that can also be played as a striker. While it has some decent stats, it is not outstanding.

The card has 81 Pace, which isn't one of its strengths, but its reliance on the attribute has reduced on current-gen systems.

With 87 Dribbling and 88 Passing, CAM is the perfect position for it in FIFA 23. It has a decent scoring ability with 85 Shooting, but that can be improved with the proper chemistry style. This is a very limited card at best, with four-star Skill Moves and three-star Weak Foot. Players should complete it only with fodder and not spend coins on it.

