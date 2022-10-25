FIFA 23 Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC: How do the special cards work?

Many FIFA 23 players have secured a special card in their Ultimate Team squad thanks to the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC. These are usually obtainable at very low odds from some packs and cost a lot to obtain from the market.

Thanks to the SBC released last evening, players don't have to depend entirely on luck. Once they complete the challenge, a Hero card is guaranteed for them. Interestingly, the valuation offered by the SBC is incredible, which has made it quite popular among fans.

Hero cards are somewhat similar to the game's Icons as they're special editions of former footballers. EA Sports has retained many popular names from the previous year and added a few new players, like Park Ji Sung. Since then, fans have been eager to get their hands on these cards. Aside from boosted stats, these also have a special chemistry system that provides a big advantage.

Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC allows for one special card rated below 88 in FIFA 23

At first glance, Hero cards appear very similar to how Icons operate in FIFA 23. Despite the few similarities, there are some major differences between their systems. Each Icon has three versions available in the game - Base, Mid, and Prime.

The cards obtainable via the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC have just one version, and that's what Hero cards are. They are available in one set of overalls and stats, which don't change as the game progresses. Like these offerings, FUT World Cup heroes will also be released in November, but that's a separate set of cards.

Like the Icons, the Hero cards come with additional boosts and offer double chemistry on their own. They also contribute to the chemistry points of the squad based on their assigned leagues. Naturally, these variants offer players the opportunity to solve the dilemma of the new chemistry system.

Aside from chemistry, there's a sense of nostalgia as well. All the footballers in the promo are former players who made big contributions to the football world. The cards allow FIFA 23 fans to get in the boots of the previous years' stars.

The cards have boosted stats and higher overall than base cards. Some of them, like Yaya Toure, David Ginola, and Rudi Voller, add value to any player. With the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC now live, players have never had a better chance of securing a special card for themselves.

All available cards in the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23

Due to overall limitations, some of the higher-rated Hero cards aren't available from the rewards. However, it's still a big pool of rewards to pick from.

FUTSPY #FIFA23 @FUTSPY



Here’s their prices as of an hour ago!



You feeling lucky?!



#FIFA23 #FUT The MAX 87 Hero SBC is coming soon…Here’s their prices as of an hour ago!You feeling lucky?! The MAX 87 Hero SBC is coming soon… Here’s their prices as of an hour ago!You feeling lucky?! #FIFA23 #FUT https://t.co/UkVV2C8ORM

Al Dwairan RW 85

Peter Crouch ST 85

Tim Cahill ST 85

Lars Ricken CAM 85

Clint Dempsey CAM 85

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Johan Capdevilla LB 86

Al Jaber ST 86

Jerzy Dudek GK 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Park Ji-Sung LM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Freddy Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ebi Smolarek ST 86

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

It should be noted that the final reward of the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC will be random, and FIFA 23 players won't be able to determine the footballer they receive. Additionally, any rewards obtained by completing the SBC will be untradeable.

Poll : 0 votes