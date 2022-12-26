FIFA 23 Christmas Cheers SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Christmas Cheers SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team brings not one but two rewards for those who complete the challenge. One of these is a token ideal for players seeking better rewards in the Swaps program.

Resource-item SBCs don't offer great rewards like player-item challenges and mostly offer in-game packs. They compensate for weaker rewards with cheaper costs, making them perfect for FIFA 23 players. Beginners can complete these challenges since they don't require too much fodder or coins. For veterans, they're the perfect outlay to swap some of their fodder for something potentially useful.

Let's look at the requirements to complete the Christmas Cheers SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This will allow players to estimate the possible amount of FUT coins and required fodder. There's a reliance on luck with the final set of rewards, but players can get a rough idea about the in-game challenge.

Christmas Cheers SBC in FIFA 23 is important due to added token on offer

Resource-item SBCs are usually easy to complete, and this time too, there's no exception. The Christmas Cheers SBC has only one task, and the conditions are relatively simple. It's something that FIFA 23 players shouldn't have a hard time completing, and they won't have to spend too much on coins either.

Task 1 - Christmas Cheers SBC

Same Nation Count: Max 5

Same League Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned above, the conditions of the Christmas Cheers SBC are pretty straightforward. The key is to use players from the same nation as much as possible. FIFA 23 players will need around 4,000 FUT coins, but that's when they will need to get all the fodder from the FUT market.

Since the SBC is available for a week, players can take a patient approach while completing the SBC. This will allow them to complete the challenge for free and use the coins elsewhere. Do note that the challenge can only be completed once due to its non-repeatable nature.

The Christmas Cheers SBC has two rewards, one of which is a Rare Players Pack. Regarding possible rewards, the pack doesn't have much scope as far as options in FIFA 23 are concerned. The odds of getting something valuable are minimal, so players shouldn't hope for great rewards.

FIFA 23 players are advised to complete the challenge due to the additional tokens they will get. These tokens are to be used in the ongoing Swaps program, which has some outstanding rewards. This includes the likes of Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali's Winter Wildcards items. Take note that the more tokens a player has, the better rewards they can redeem.

Hence, it makes complete sense to complete the SBC, irrespective of whether you are a beginner or a veteran.

