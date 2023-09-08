EA Sports has released the second set of Dynamic Duos SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby receiving 99-rated versions. Both these footballers were recently transferred from the Bundesliga to England's Premier League, and their fan-favorite status has earned them overpowered cards on this title's virtual pitch.

The recent transfer window led to several high-profile moves all across Europe, with both Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby moving to the English top flight. These Frenchmen are very popular among FUT fans, primarily due to their various special cards in FIFA 23.

The latest Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features 99-rated versions of Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby

Week 2 of the Preseason promo is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing gamers with a lot of content to grind for before EA FC 24's launch. Not only has EA Sports added a lot of re-released special cards to packs, it has also introduced a variety of objectives and SBCs as part of the aforementioned promo. This includes the Dynamic Duos challenge that offers exclusive cards of Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby.

Despite being released as a set, both items can be unlocked individually by submitting one squad each. This makes the SBC extremely accessible for fans on a budget or for people looking to obtain just one of the two overpowered French footballers.

How to complete the Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the previously released Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah Dynamic Duos SBCs, this challenge offers a small bonus pack to fans who complete both segments. These are the requirements of each individual squad:

Christopher Nkunku

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Moussa Diaby

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 235,000 FUT coins. This is an absolute bargain, considering how viable and useful the cards on offer are. Both players are 99-rated and offer incredible French and Premier League chemistry links.

With Nkunku signing for Chelsea FC and Diaby moving to Aston Villa, these cards will be easy to accommodate into any FUT club.

Both players were part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and have received multiple special cards since this title's release that were popular with FUT enthusiasts.

Their notoriety on the virtual pitch will definitely make their latest 99-rated versions even more overpowered, allowing them to keep up with the brand-new FUTTIES and Shapeshifters items.