FIFA 23 Daily Login Upgrade SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, solutions, and more

With FIFA 23 celebrating the Qatar World Cup in full force, EA has released the new Daily Login Upgrade Squad Building Challenge, allowing gamers to get some decent rewards without having to exert much effort. The single-task SBC is a must-do for FUT players looking to pack some useful cards by exchanging a relatively cheap squad.

While more complex challenges provide better rewards, gamers will have a much easier time completing this recurring Squad Building Challenge. It can even offer a sustained way of getting packs for the next week. There are also rewards tied to Objectives that allow players to get even more packs if a set number of daily tasks are completed. Here's a quick guide on how to easily accomplish Daily Login Upgrade SBC and a cost-to-reward analysis for the same.

Daily Login Upgrade SBC is a must-do for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team enthusiasts

To work towards getting all the rewards, you need to exchange a squad that meets all these paltry requirements:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum three

Quality of player cards in the squad: Minimum Bronze

Estimated cost to build from scratch: 600 FUT Coins across all platforms

Rewards - 1x Gold Pack + progression towards daily login Objective reward

Analysis and all possible rewards

The bare minimum cost of a really simple SBC is 600 FUT coins. Do note that FIFA 23 players can just ignore the requirements of this Squad Building Challenge because any card in their possession will qualify to be on the team that must be exchanged. That said, using all the lowest-priced bronze items from the FIFA 23 transfer market would be the most economically optimal option here.

Naturally, most FUT gamers will already have a number of cards that they can use to complete this challenge. This means that they can wrap up the Daily Login Squad Building Challenge without spending any points coins.

Furthermore, it's very likely that even casual gamers will have an abundance of bronze cards at their disposal. There is also a high possibility that such individuals will not have to go to the market at all to complete the SBC.

The reward for completing the easy challenge is a Gold Pack containing 13 items. Considering that gamers will be exchanging lower-quality cards, this is an extremely good deal. That's not all; the Daily Login Upgrade SBC is also connected to a FIFA 23 Objective that will gradually reward players for accomplishing the challenge on a daily basis.

Accomplishing the Squad Building Challenge each time will grant gamers a Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable). On top of this, completing it six times is also going to get them a Mega Pack with a bunch of XP. If everything is done properly over the next six days, one can obtain the rewards listed in the next section.

All rewards for completing Daily Login SBC

Here is the total number of rewards players will acquire for completing the Daily Login Upgrade SBC every day for a total of six days:

6x 2 Rare Gold Player Pack

6x Gold Player Pack

1x Mega Pack

This is a pretty nice deal for any FIFA 23 player looking for an easy way to gain packs and add potentially valuable items to their FUT squads. They just need to remember to complete the Daily Login SBC over the next few days.

Poll : 0 votes