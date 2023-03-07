FIFA 23 Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players have a surprise addition in Ultimate Team, with the Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC appearing out of nowhere. However, it does provide an interesting opportunity to improve one's squad with another special card.

The demand for the Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC is likely to be low since it's not from the Fantasy FUT promo. EA Sports has already released a couple of its special cards, and players would have expected something similar. They have a brand new Out of Position card, which can be obtained by completing the challenge. It's worth noting that the Out of Position promo isn't entirely new, having appeared during the initial months post-release.

EA Sports has previously mentioned that cards belonging to the Out of Position promo will keep appearing, and something similar has occurred again. FIFA 23 players can now find the tasks associated with this challenge. This will give them a brief estimate of the coins required for all the fodder, allowing them to decide if the SBC is worth their investments.

The Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC is a stunning addition in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and has taken the community by surprise

Very few FIFA 23 players will have foreseen the Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC appearing in Ultimate Team. While EA Sports has stuck with its usual proceedings, there are two tasks that players will need to complete. Each comes with its own set of rewards and conditions, and both must be completed to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The conditions of the two tasks are relatively easy to complete, and the second one raises the squad massively. FIFA 23 players will require about 110,000 FUT coins to complete the Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC if they get all the fodder from the market.

Alternatively, one can reduce the completion cost by using fodder from their collection. The SBC is live in the game until March 20, so players have time to get the required fodder by grinding the game modes. This will allow them to save coins and increase the valuation of the final rewards.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC

The Out of Position Kyereh card is a huge improvement over his base version. It has some terrific boosts that can perform extremely well in the in-game meta. The modifications include:

Overall: 87

Position: LW

Pace: 93

Shooting: 84

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 36

Physicality: 74

The card's pace and dribbling are the major highlights and could form a lethal combination. The 3* Weak Foot seems to be the only major cause of concern, but the 5* Skills make him perfect for advanced players.

Overall, the Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Out of Position SBC offers an underrated card that can give great returns.

