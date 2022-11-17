FIFA 23 David Silva Flashback SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

David Silva Flashback Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 23, and players have the opportunity to obtain a great card for their Ultimate Team squad. A bit different from last night's content, this latest SBC celebrates the footballer's achievements in multiple World Cups with Spain.

In Flashback cards, EA Sports naturally provides boosted stats, and the overall figures reflect their abilities. Additionally, these player items can only be obtained by completing challenges and tend to be quite valuable for gamers, allowing them to obtain special cards.

Let's look at the tasks one must complete in the David Silva Flashback SBC. This article will also offer FIFA 23 gamers an estimation of the FUT coins required to complete the challenge. Moreover, after reading this article, fans will be able to decide if the exclusive card is worth their investment.

FIFA 23's latest challenge David Silva Flashback SBC celebrates footballer's World Cup performances

Tonight's SBC will be popular among players, given how easy it is to complete. The David Silva Flashback Squad Building Challenge has only one task and will require you to submit only one squad. The team will have to be filled in such a way that satisfies the given conditions required to unlock the rewards.

Task 1 - David Silva

# of players from Spain: Min one

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

You have two weeks to complete the David Silva Flashback SBC. You can take the patient approach by collecting fodder and meeting the requirements at a lower cost. That said, if someone wants to finish the task with all cards from the market, they will need to spend around 60,000 FUT coins.

EA Sports has kept things quite simple as far as the conditions of the SBC are concerned. All it requires is an 85-rated squad, and collecting such fodder shouldn't be a very difficult task in the game. However, the price of footballers who fall in this category is high due to the Squad Building Challenges that are currently live in the game.

The special card obtainable from the David Silva Flashback SBC is pretty decent, despite not being a pro-meta option. The 87-rated CAM can be played in the CM position. Its two main areas of weakness are the 84-rated Pace and Shooting.

This makes the Hunter chemistry style quite useful for the player item, boosting both departments it's lacking in. Additionally, the four-star Skill Moves will complement the 87 Dribbling, and Silva also has very high Passing stats on his card.

Overall, the card is a decent option to have despite its obvious weaknesses. FIFA 23 players can improve the valuation of the David Silva Flashback SBC by making partial use of fodder.

The David Silva card is not broken by any means. Those who want a meta item should consider other alternatives, which will cost more to acquire. That said, Silva's card is in terms of chemistry. This means that it can be a great choice for such players who have La Liga/Spanish players in their lineups.

Poll : 0 votes