FIFA 23 Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can get a special card without relying on the mark now that the Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC is live in Ultimate Team. This marks the latest instance of EA Sports offering gamers the opportunity to get a World Cup Icon.

Let’s take a look at the tasks that players will have to undertake to complete the Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC. This will give FIFA 23 players an idea of the total amount of coins that will be required by them to complete the challenge. Getting an idea of the cost will help them decide if they should complete the SBC in the first place.

FIFA 23 players have an exciting option on their hands with the Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC

The Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC is quite complex, which is expected considering the rewards in question. This Squad Building Challenge presents six tasks — which come with certain conditions — to complete, and each of them offers an in-game pack. To earn the special World Cup Icon card of Didier Drogba, one will need to meet all the following requirements:

Born Legend

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Silver

L’Olympien

Min. 1 player from OM

Min. team rating: 83

The African King

Min. 1 player from Chelsea

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. team rating: 86

87 Rated Squad

Min. 1 players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. team rating: 87

88 Rated Squad

Min. team rating: 88

All tasks will require 11 cards each, so you will need 66 of them in total to beat this challenge. To complete the Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC, you will have to spend about 570,000 FUT coins. You can drastically reduce this amount by using fodder from your collection.

The Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC will be live in FIFA 23 till May 26, which means you have plenty of time to complete it. You can take a patient approach and collect the fodder you need to use in this challenge from different objectives and game modes. Doing so will help you reduce the completion cost and save your coins for alternate uses.

Didier Drogba World Cup Icon SBC rewards

The World Cup Icon version of Didier Drogba is a mixture of his Prime and Mid cards. Naturally, it comes with some amazing boosts that FIFA 23 players can enjoy if they complete the challenge.

Overall: 90

Position: ST

Pace: 88

Shooting: 90

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 81

Defense: 47

Physicality: 89

The cost of this SBC is less than its featured reward's market valuation. Moreover, players will also get six extra in-game packs when they complete the tasks. Hence, it makes more sense for gamers to attempt the challenge rather than acquire the card from the FUT market.

Released in November 2022, FIFA 23's Icon cards are special versions of former footballers who retired from football as legends. These special items have boosted stats and inspire nostalgia, which makes them quite desirable. The World Cup version is a limited release that was done to celebrate the FIFA World Cup that took place in Qatar.

