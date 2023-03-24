FIFA 23 Ederson FUT Ballers SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can complete the Ederson FUT Ballers SBC, which is now live in Ultimate Team. This new Squad Building Challenge allows players to earn two great cards on the cheap. Player item SBCs are generally very popular with players and don't have gamers rely on luck to get exclusive items. An individual only has to complete some tasks to unlock the special cards on offer within a specific period of time.

Most new cards in the FUT Ballers promo have appeared via Squad Building Challenges, and the latter's cheap completion costs have been especially beneficial for beginners. With that in mind, let's look at the tasks in the Ederson FUT Ballers SBC. This will help players get an idea of the coins they will need to spend on fodder. This, in turn, will enable them to decide if they should attempt the challenge in the first place.

The Ederson FUT Ballers SBC is an absolute bargain for all FIFA 23 players

The FUT Ballers challenges have all been reasonably priced, considering what they cost to complete and the rewards they offer. However, this new Ederson FUT Ballers SBC is the last of the lot and is a tad more expensive, as it comes with two tasks. Both of them will have to be completed by March 30 to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Around 60,000 FUT coins will be required to complete the Ederson FUT Ballers SBC if a FIFA 23 player gets all the fodder from the market. Using some from their collection will bring down the aforementioned amount, increasing the worth of this challenge's rewards.

Since the Ederson FUT Ballers SBC is live until March 30, FIFA 23 gamers have some time to grind for fodder. They can do so by completing some of the resource-item challenges in Ultimate Team. An alternative to this would be to rank high in different game modes. This will reward different packs, providing adequate fodder to complete this SBC.

By beating the new special challenge, players will get a 90-rated GK card with terrific stats. This item can then be used to get a 91-rated version of Ederson. FIFA 23 players can then use the 90-rated card as fodder, reducing the costs of other SBCs they might want to complete in the future.

