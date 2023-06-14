FIFA 23 End of an Era Joaquin SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA Sports has released the End of an Era Joaquin SBC in FIFA 23 to commemorate the Spanish midfielder's contributions to the sport over the years ahead of his retirement this year. The Real Betis legend had already announced that he would retire at the end of this season. The La Liga officially ended earlier this month, meaning the 41-year-old played his last match on June 5 against Valencia which ended in a draw.

With the FUT season also entering its late stages, promos such as the End of an Era not only allow EA Sports to celebrate some big names making significant changes to their careers but also adds upgraded cards to FIFA 23.

This guide details how to complete the End of an Era Joaquin SBC with an analysis of his new card to help determine whether the Squad Building Challenge is worth it.

End of an Era Joaquin SBC commemorates the retirement of the Real Betis player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo slated to end this week, the Ultimate Team season has seen several highly-rated cards added to the game. FIFA 23 players looking to compete in online matches need good cards and series such as the EOAE to help those that may not have received substantial upgrades in some time.

The End of an Era Joaquin SBC allows players to pack the best card featuring the right-midfielder in the game as it boosts all his stats. To complete the Squad Building Challenge, players must exchange a squad built with these restrictions. An estimation of the cost of fodder is listed below:

Number of players in the squad: minimum of 11

Number of Spanish players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated Cost: 40,000 to 45,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 End of an Era Joaquin (Untradeable)

The End of an Era Joaquin SBC is simple and non-repeatable, with only one task that has no complex requirements. With no chemistry restrictions, FIFA 23 players can choose the most optimally cheapest cards to fill their squads as long as the minimum squad rating is met. At the time of writing, the cost of fodder required to complete it is around 42,000.

Is the End of an Era Joaquin Card worth it?

As mentioned before, Joaquin's EOAE card is his best-rated card due to the sweeping upgrades it has received from the base stats. Listed below are all the ratings of the former Real Betis player's End of an Era card:

Overall: 91

Position: RM (Alt - LM, RW)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 91

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 91

Defense: 52

Physicality: 80

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

With a five-star weak foot and a 91 overall rating, the End of an Era Joaquin card looks quite solid for most FUT squads, especially for Betis fans looking to pack their club's icon in FIFA 23.

