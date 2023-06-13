FIFA 23 Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC is live in FIFA 23, and the latest challenge offers an interesting offensive item to all players for their respective Ultimate Team squads. The ongoing week has witnessed a special SBC daily, which features footballers leaving their current club after many years of service. Unlike normal promo cards, you can obtain tonight’s item by completing the challenge.

All you have to do is complete the tasks before they expire. The first step is to predict the possible costs based on the fodder. This will enable you to gauge the worth of this squad-building challenge. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks from the Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23 for cheap?

EA Sports has included two tasks under the Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC. To obtain the special card, you must complete both per their given conditions within the allotted time.

Task 1 – Real Madrid

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC will cost around 100,000 FUT coins. Instead, you can use cards from your Ultimate Team squad, which will help reduce the final costs.

The Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC is available for 13 days as of today (June 13). You can use this time to grind different FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. This will help you earn different in-game packs that can be opened for more cards.

Alternatively, you can try the several resource-item challenges in Ultimate Team. Most of them are cheap and can be completed multiple times. This is an excellent way of finding more fodder without spending your coins on the FUT market.

After completing the challenge, you’ll unlock a 91-rated RW card. You can use the item as an RM or ST with the help of position modifiers, although it’s not recommended due to the card's stats.

