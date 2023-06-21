FIFA 23 Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, and players can now guarantee another legendary card for their squads. This item was available in packs when the FUT Birthday promo was live. You can also get it from the market, but it could be quite costly. Instead, you can complete the latest squad-building challenge and secure the card.

All you need to do is complete the assigned tasks within time. But first, it's important to determine the possible costs of the challenge. This will be decided by the fodder you use, and the best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon SBC in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon SBC in FIFA 23?

The Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon SBC is relatively complex, considering the main reward. EA Sports has included seven tasks as part of the challenge, and you'll need to complete them as per the given terms within the allotted time.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Min. Team Rating: 80

King Eric

Min. 1 Player from Manchester Utd

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 85

Les Blues

Min. 1 Player from Mfrance

Min. Team Rating: 87

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Premier

Min. Team Rating: 89

Top Notch

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 90

The Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon SBC will cost about 750,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the costs by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of fodder, there are many great ways to collect more.

The Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon SBC is available for the next 11 weeks as of writing (June 21). This leaves you with plenty of time that you can utilize to grind FIFA 23's game modes (Squad Battles and Division Rivals). You'll earn weekly rewards, which include various packs. You can open them to get more cards and use them in this SBC.

Several resource-item challenges are currently available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This will enable you to recycle the items so that you don't need to get more fodder, which will help you reduce the costs of completing the SBC. Once you finish all the tasks, you'll get a 94-rated CF card.

