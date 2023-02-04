FIFA 23 Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new promo has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, introducing a fresh challenge in the form of Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC. This is the first instance of players getting a guaranteed card from the new promo, and many would love to add this special item to their Ultimate Team squads.

The new promo is about young footballers who have already grabbed worldwide headlines. An exciting team of special cards has been released by EA Sports, which are now available on the market. However, finding these can be difficult, given their low odds. The Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC could be a boon for many, and there's a decent card on offer after completing the challenge.

Let's look at all the tasks of the new SBC and how much fodder will be required by FIFA 23 players. This will enable them to estimate the required coins and decide whether the challenge is worth completing.

With the Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC, FIFA 23 players can guarantee themselves a special card on opening night

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC, and there are only two tasks. Each of these tasks has a set of conditions that must be met. The special card will be unlocked for FIFA 23 players when they complete both tasks.

Task 1 - Portugal

Min. 1 Player from Portugal

Min. Team Rating: 85

Number of players required: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

Min. 1 Player from Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 86

Number of players required: 11

The Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC can be completed for 205,000 FUT coins if players get all the fodder from the market. However, many will already have some fodder in their hands, which can be used in completing the SBC. This will increase the valuation of their rewards as the completion cost will be significantly reduced.

Moreover, FIFA 23 players can utilize the weekly rewards from different game modes. The Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC is live until February 10, so players have a week to earn the special card. They will also get two in-game packs from the individual tasks.

Fabio Vieira Future Stars SBC rewards

Fabio Vieira has a decent base card in FIFA 23 but has some obvious limitations. Still a very young footballer, he's yet to find his feet at Arsenal. His Future Stars card comes with some nice boosts that could be useful in the right hands.

Position: CM

Overall: 89

Pace: 85

Shooting: 87

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 76

Physicality: 77

In addition to the stats mentioned above, the special card comes with 4* Weak Foot and 4* Skills. Interestingly, the card can be turned into an RM, CAM, or RW with a position modifier. Effectively, the SBC offers a highly flexible card to FIFA 23 players.

