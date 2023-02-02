All FIFA 23 Future Stars leaked cards featuring Gavi, Mudryk, and more

Mikhaylo Mudryk and Gavi are two footballers who are set to appear in the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo, according to recent leaks. This will be the first time that both superstars will receive their respective promo cards in this year's release. All the information has been revealed by leakers FUT Sheriff and FUT Arcade, who posted the information on their Twitter accounts.

Players will have more cards to look forward to when the upcoming promo goes live. Unlike the ongoing TOTY promo, the upcoming content will deal with the superstars of the future. There have been numerous leaks that have surfaced online, and things look extremely promising.

Gavi and Mudryk are expected to be popular among FIFA 23 players. The specific stats of the Future Stars cards are not yet known, but speculation is rife as to what will be released on Friday. Here's a look at the leaked cards set to appear in the upcoming promo.

Mudryk and Gavi's Future Stars cards in FIFA 23 could be the highest-rated items

Mudryk and Gavi have seen a significant rise in popularity over the past two years. Despite their young age, these footballers have earned a strong reputation due to their exceptional performances. It's rumored that several young icons will join the duo when the promo is officially launched on Friday.

Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi



Stats are prediction







Adeyemi has a card added to come in Future Stars promo

Stats are prediction

Austrian talent Karim Adeyemi became the first leaked card from the upcoming Future Stars promo. His rumored card is expected to have a high pace stat, which could make him highly effective in the current FIFA 23 meta.

Pierre Kalulu

Like Mudryk and Gavi, Frenchman Kalulu has been a top performer at a young age. He's already become a solid option for his club AC Milan, and his Future Stars card could become a strong alternative to the existing items of clubmate Fikayo Tomori.

Julian Alvarez

2022 was a magnificent year for Argentine Julien Alvarez, who won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He's yet to become a guaranteed starter for Manchester City, but his presence under Pep Guardiola has increased recently.

Josip Gvardiol

RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol is considered by many to be an elite talent, and several big clubs have tried to sign him. His promo card could be an excellent option for FIFA 23 players running a Bundesliga squad in Ultimate Team.

Ryan Cherki

Considered one of the brightest talents in Ligue 1, Lyon's attacking midfielder Ryan Cherki is expected to get his first special card as part of the upcoming promo.

Marc Guehi

English CB Guehi of Crystal Palace has relocated to seek more playing time, and it has proved to be a successful move. Although his base card has some limitations, the promo card is expected to be a more viable option.

Vitinha

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha from PSG is regarded as a rising star and has already made some impressive displays at the Parc de Princes. Those who have built their squads around PSG players will have another valuable option to consider.

Anthony Elanga

Manchester United will be represented by Swedish attacker Anthony Elanga in the Future Stars promo. The footballer has fallen out of favor with his club, but his promo card could find some admirers in the FIFA 23 community.

Diogo Costa

Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, and he has made a lot of progress since his early days. This has earned him a rumored inclusion in the Future Stars promo.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia





Kvaradona for my Naples followers



Kvaratskhelia will come in Future Stars promo

Kvaradona for my Naples followers

Napoli's Kvaratshkelia has been a standout performer this season, attracting attention globally. His rumored card, like Mudryk's, will likely be highly sought-after by players.

It remains to be seen how many of these FIFA 23 leaks will turn out to be true. Gavi and Mudryk's prices are expected to be relatively high, so players should prepare to spend a substantial amount of coins.

