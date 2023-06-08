FIFA 23 Federico Chiesa Serie A TOTS Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Federico Chiesa Serie A TOTS Moments SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The special challenge comes on the penultimate night of the Italian Team of the Season promo, which expires on June 9. While the special cards will be removed from the packs, you can still get a great item for your team without any reliance on luck. All you have to do is complete the tasks that are part of tonight’s Squad Building Challenge.

The first step is to determine the tasks that are part of this special challenge in Ultimate Team. Doing so will allow you to decide whether you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to assess the potential costs is by analyzing the Federico Chiesa Serie A TOTS Moments SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Federico Chiesa Serie A TOTS Moments SBC solutions in FIFA 23

EA Sports has made the Federico Chiesa Serie A TOTS Moments SBC relatively complex with four separate tasks. You must complete them according to their given terms and conditions, and the special card will be unlocked only when you complete all the tasks. They are as follows:

Task 1 – Juventus

# of players from Juventus: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Italy

# of players from Italy: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 – Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Federico Chiesa Serie A TOTS Moments SBC will cost about 500,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Ideally, you’ll want to use cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. This will help you lower the completion cost and improve the potential value of your rewards.

The Federico Chiesa Serie A TOTS Moments SBC is available for the next 13 days as of writing (June 8). There’s plenty of time to grind the different FIFA 23 modes, such as Division Rivals and Squad Battles. Doing so will get you weekly packs that can be opened for new cards.

Alternatively, you can complete several cheap resource-item challenges that can be used to get more fodder in FIFA 23. After completing the challenge, you will get a 93-rated LW card with amazing stats and attributes.

