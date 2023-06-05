FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 81+ x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA has released the 81+ x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a dedicated Squad Building Challenge that will allow players to grind it a couple of times, giving them a chance to pack TOTS cards from the Italian league. League-based challenges such as this have been quite common since the Team of the Season promo started weeks ago.

The Serie A TOTS roster features quite a few highly-rated cards to the game and FUT enthusiasts looking to build a FIFA squad based around the Italian league will be looking to open as many packs and the 81+ x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC fits the bill.

To that end, this article is a guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge with a short analysis towards the end.

The 81+ x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC is the latest repeatable challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Team of the Season promo has been dominating FIFA 23 Ultimate Team due to the sheer quality of certain cards. As the name suggests, the series celebrates the players who were exceptional during this season. With the football seasons around the world entering their final few matches, the TOTS cards are a fine addition as the FUT season also comes to a close.

And players have been preparing for the Team of the Season by saving up packs to have a chance to snag one of the unique and overpowered cards. With EA releasing rosters for individual leagues every week, league-based SBCs and packs make them ideal for FUT enthusiasts.

The repeatable 80+ x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC has two tasks. Here are all the requirements for completing the challenge, with individual rewards listed alongside estimated costs.

Task 1: 83-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

Players with an overall rating of 85: Minimum of 1

Reward: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 19,000 to 21,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: 84-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

Reward: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 30,000 to 35,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Group Reward: x1 Eleven 81+ Serie A Pack (Untradeable)

Is the 81+ x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC worth attempting?

The challenge is fairly simple with no complex restrictions, making it much easier for FIFA 23 players looking to grind it during the next three days until it expires. The total cost of fodder to complete it once is around 50K FUT coins.

As for the rewards, the 81+ x11 Serie A Upgrade SBC may not guarantee a TOTS card, but because of its repeatable nature, the chances of packing unique cards increase drastically. Making it a must-do for FIFA 23 players looking to get their hands on some Serie A Team of Season cards without buying them from the transfer market.

