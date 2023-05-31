FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS leaks hints at Chris Smalling and Bremer cards coming to Ultimate Team

The defensive duo of Chris Smalling and Bremer are reportedly set to appear in the FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS promo. The information comes from reliable leaker FIFA 23 News. With the new promo coming up soon, several rumors about the featured cards have started to appear on social media. Most of these items are going to be released in packs but will also be available on the FUT market.

Smalling and Bremer could be great defensive additions if they’re released. Not much is known about these two cards since EA Sports hasn’t posted anything on its official account. However, some predictions can be made. Moreover, their release date in the Serie A TOTS promo is almost certain, given the schedule being followed by EA Sports.

Smalling and Bremer’s Serie A TOTS cards could be excellent additions for many FIFA 23 players

Both Smalling and Bremer have been fantastic performers for their respective clubs in Serie A. The duo has special cards released in previous FIFA 23 promos and SBCs. However, those items have become outdated, and the Serie A TOTS promo cards could be great replacements.

It is important to see what kind of stats will be on the two cards. Here are the predicted stats:

Chris Smalling

Position: CB

Overall: 94

Pace: 89

Shooting: 61

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 80

Defense: 94

Physicality: 96

Bremer

Position: CB

Overall: 93

Pace: 90

Shooting: 60

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 95

Physicality: 92

The two cards will likely be available starting Friday, June 2, when the Serie A TOTS promo begins. This is according to the composite schedule, and a confirmation is likely to come on May 31.

Both Smalling and Bremer are expected to be available in packs, so players will have to rely on their luck to get them (unless they get the cards from the FUT Market). However, EA Sports will also introduce promo cards as part of SBCs and objectives, which will be easier to obtain.

