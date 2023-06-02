FIFA 23 Romelu Lukaku Serie A TOTS SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Romelu Lukaku Serie A TOTS SBC has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and this latest challenge coincides with the start of an eagerly awaited promo. A special set of cards were recently released in this title and can now be found in packs. However, you’ll have to depend on your luck to get them. Fortunately, this new SBC allows you to obtain a promo item without wasting your precious resources, hoping to get lucky.

All you have to do is complete this challenge before it becomes unavailable in Ultimate Team. The first step towards beating this Romelu Lukaku Serie A TOTS SBC is to analyze its tasks. This will tell you how many FUT coins you'll need to spend on fodder to complete the challenge in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Romelu Lukaku Serie A TOTS SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Romelu Lukaku Serie A TOTS SBC. It comes with two tasks that have to be accomplished for you to get the featured card. Here are their conditions:

Task 1 - Inter Milan

# of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

FIFA 23's Romelu Lukaku Serie A TOTS SBC will cost about 150,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the nececessary fodder items from this game's market. You can reduce that figure using cards already available in your possession. If you’re short of such items, you can always get them in a couple of simple ways.

You can grind several game modes in FIFA 23, like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. Doing so will earn you new packs on a weekly basis that can be opened for more fodder. If you're lucky enough, you could also end up getting TOTS items from those packs.

Alternatively, you can complete the different resource-item challenges in FIFA 23. Some can be undertaken multiple times until you have enough fodder to beat this SBC.

After completing the new challenge, you’ll earn a 92-rated ST card. This is Lukaku’s best version currently available in the game and comes with some noticeable boosts in key areas.

The Romelu Lukaku Serie A TOTS SBC is available for the next 13 days as of June 2.

Poll : 0 votes