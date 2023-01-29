FIFA 23 Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC might be a low-profile addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but it certainly is very unique. It's one of the latest Squad Building Challenges to appear in the Team of the Year promo and will allow players to bypass the need to get a special card from the market. All they have to do is complete the SBC and task associated with the item.

Once that is within a specific period of time, gamers will unlock the card and get to add it to their respective squads. Player Moments Squad Building Challenges typically feature a highlight moment from the featured footballer's career, and the same pattern has been followed with the latest addition.

The Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC has a single task, knowing about which will allow gamers to estimate the total amount of fodder they will need to complete the challenge. This, in turn, will help determine the number of coins needed to accomplish the SBC. Having all this information will enable one to decide if they should complete the challenge or not.

FIFA 23's Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC is a bargain and highly affordable

Completing the Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC is an extremely easy task, as it has only one challenge. The task is inexpensive to accomplish, and almost every player at this point will be able to complete it. Here are the conditions of the single challenge associated with the SBC.

Task 1 - Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC

# of players from Spain: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

The Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC will require less than 20,000 FUT coins to complete. Moreover, there's practically nothing that makes accomplishing the above-mentioned task difficult. You can reduce the completion cost further by using fodder from your squad.

If you don't have enough fodder to complete the FIFA 23 SBC, you can be a bit patient and try to acquire them. The Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC will be live until February 11, so you have two weeks to complete it. This means that you can use the weekly rewards obtained from different game modes to reduce the completion cost.

The low cost of the Ferran Jutgla Player Moments SBC makes it ideal for beginner players. Those who started playing FIFA 23 recently will neither have a lot of coins nor a very strong squad. The special card obtainable from the challenge could be quite useful for them.

After completing the SBC, players will obtain an 87-rated ST card, which comes with some decent stats. Gamers will also be able to use the item as a CF or LW with a position modifier, which offers plenty of flexibility.

The card's greatest strengths in FIFA 23 are the 87 Pace and 88 Shooting, which are good considering the completion cost of the SBC. Both sets of stats can be further boosted with special chemistry cards. The item can be useful in the correct hands with a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

For veteran players of FIFA 23, the card can be used as high-rated fodder. Usually, such items cost way more than 20,000 FUT coins to acquire from the market; hence, the new SBC offers plenty of value to all players.

