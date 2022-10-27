FIFA 23 FGS Challenge 3 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs & solutions, and more

FGS Challenge 3 SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players have the option to complete a relatively cheap Squad Building Challenge to obtain some valuable additions to their FUT squad.

Challenges such as these are essential for players looking to keep upgrading their squads by exchanging a team built to match the rules set by the challenge.

Because FGS stands for the FIFA Global Series, the Pro Series of FIFA 23, players must complete the challenge within two days. The rewards for completing the current iteration of the challenge allow players to obtain cards of the same calibre as those used by professionals who compete at the highest levels of the game. Here's a step-by-step guide to finishing the FGS Challenge 3 SBC and cost analysis.

FGS Challenge 3 SBC is a good way to get high value rewards without spending too much time or money

The Squad Building Challenge is relatively hassle-free and can be completed by finishing one single task. While there are some chemistry requirements and other restrictions, one can complete the challenge quite easily by meeting these requirements:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

Chemistry points required: Minimum 22

Nationalities in Squad: Maximum 5

Clubs in squad: Maximum 4

Player card quality: Silver or above

Number of Gold players: 4

Number of rare player cards: 4

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 5,000 - 7,000 FUT coins across all relevant platforms

FGS Challenge 3 Anaysis

Building a squad from scratch to meet all of the above requirements will cost around 6,000 FUT coins on any given platform, based on current market rates. Given that the reward is a small Prime Gold Players Pack that is also tradeable, completing the SBC is a very profitable goal for regular players.

The conditions to complete the SBC are also not that hard to meet. Also, casual players are recommended to try their hands on the challenge as the rewards are potential upgrades for their squad and may also be traded in the transfer market to make a quick buck.

Restrictions on the maximum number of nationalites and clubs that may be used to build the squad are no cause for concern because both the constraints play towards the chemistry requirement. With no rating requirements and Silver being the lowest card that players can use, the price of the cards that need to be bought after using fodder is not as high as the more complicated SBCs in FIFA 23.

Granted, the four minimum gold and rare cards will drive up the cost, but using Silver rare cards will further mitigate the cost. The small Prime Gold Players pack might only give six players, but cards have quite a substantial chance to be rare and trading unnecessary cards means players can very well turn a profit despite not getting a card that may be usable in their FIFA 23 squad.

