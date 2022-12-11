FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC has gone live in FIFA 23 following Croatia's remarkable victory over heavy favorites Brazil. You can earn some valuable SBCs by completing the challenge. It's easy to complete and the rewards can be crucial, considering the game's current shape.

Unlike player-item challenges, resource-item SBCs don't directly hand out any special version of a card. This also means that these challenges are cheaper to complete and tend to be the main source for improving someone's squad. You can utilize their fodder, which can't be used anywhere else, and try for items that could be useful to them.

The following section details the tasks to complete the FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to estimate the number of coins they might need to complete the task. While there's no guaranteed result after completion, players can still analyze how good the rewards can be.

The FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC is the latest of the series

Similar SBCs have been added to Ultimate Team by EA Sports in the past. It is part of the FIFA World Cup-themed content released this year to celebrate the grand festival in Qatar. The FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC is simple and consists of just one task.

Task 1 - FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC

# of players from Croatia: Min 1

Same League Count: Min 5

Same Club Count: Max 3

Gold Players: Min 10

Rare: Min 2

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

# of players in the Squad: 11

The FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC is pretty straightforward in completing the task. While the chemistry requirement is higher than average, the conditions ensure it won't be challenging to complete.

FIFA 23 players will require around 4,500 FUT coins to complete the FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC and earn the rewards. However, they can quickly reduce the final cost using fodder from their Ultimate Team account. This is quite viable since the given conditions are easy to meet with the ordinary cards you should have.

The FIFA World Cup Challenge Croatia SBC is available for two more days at the time of writing, so you can also use the Squad Battle rewards. They're handed out every Sunday and will likely contain many cards that can be used to complete the challenge.

Every FIFA 23 player will get a Rare Electrum Players Pack upon completing the challenge. This can only occur once as the challenge is non-repeatable. While the Rare Electrum Players Pack isn't the best in pack weight, it can still contain some of the best cards in the game.

Moreover, it can be earned practically for free if a player doesn't have to acquire fodder from the FUT Market. With all the FUT World Cup content live now, it's a must-do for all players. You can save the packs to open later when the Team of the Year promo returns to FIFA 23 in January.

