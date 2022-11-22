FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge France - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC provides an interesting option for FIFA 23 players to improve their squad. With the latest release, players have yet another opportunity to add special cards to their squads.

In general, resource item SBCs that offer player packs tend to be the most popular. These packs can be very useful in both the short and long run, and their valuations go up with the Path to Glory still active. Lucky FIFA 23 players can get a promo card from the rewards, which can be beneficial for multiple reasons.

Let's look at the tasks FIFA 23 players will have to undertake to complete the FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC. Players should know exactly what they need and how many coins they will need to spend. They can also evaluate the potential rewards and decide if the challenge is worth their time.

The FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC in FIFA 23 could be very rewarding for players

Resource-item SBCs are simple and cheap as they mostly contain a single task. Moreover, the requirements of the task do not tend to be very complex, and the FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC has followed suit. There's only one task to complete, and here are the conditions that need to be followed:

Task 1 - FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC

# of players from France: Min 1

Leagues: Max 3

Same Nation Count: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you want to complete the FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC with fodder bought from the market, you will have to spend around 7,000 FUT coins. This might seem a bit expensive compared to the other SBCs in the series, but it's well worth the cost.

Moreover, the FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC is available for more than two days in the game. You can easily wait a bit to see what you get from the Division Rival rewards and then use the fodder to complete the challenge. This will allow you to save your coins and use them elsewhere in the game.

Completing the SBC isn't very complex, and you only need to maintain the minimum overall and stats. Due to the high chemistry requirements, you should look to complete it with cards from the same league. French cards will also have to be used since that's one of the requirements.

Upon completing the FIFA World Cup Challenge France SBC in FIFA 23, you will get a Prime Gold Players Pack. The odds of getting good cards from the pack are much higher than other card packs in the game. Hence, there's no reason to avoid completing the challenge.

More importantly, the SBC can even be completed for free if you have sufficient fodder in your collection. This will translate into a free Prime Gold Players Pack since you will be spending 0 FUT coins.

