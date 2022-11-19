FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA Sports has released the FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia SBC in FIFA 23, and players can now earn more in-game valuables by completing the required task. These tasks are extremely useful, considering the current state of the game. Moreover, it adds a chance to obtain Path to Glory cards released earlier.

Unlike player-item challenges, resource-item SBCs tend to have lesser value in rewards. However, they also cost significantly less, given how easy it is to complete them.

The SBCs are doable even for beginners who are just getting started with the game. Even if someone has a decent squad, these SBCs can always net them something useful which can be used as fodder in other challenges.

Let's look at the requirements of the FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia SBC.

The FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia SBC will be ideal for all FIFA 23 beginners

As mentioned earlier, resource-item SBCs tend to be cheaper than the player-item variants. The FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia SBC is extremely beginner-friendly and has only one task. Conditions for the task are quite easy, making it ideal for every player to complete it without spending any coins.

Task 1 - FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia

# of players from Serbia: Min 1

Same Club Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 16

# of players in the Squad: 11

The FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia SBC will be live in the game for over two days at the time of writing. Once the time period is over, the challenge will expire from FIFA 23 and become unavailable to the players. Players can estimate between 3,800-4,000 FUT coins to complete the task.

However, one can easily complete it with fodder as the challenge's requirements are very low. Not only are they simple, but all the required cards have plenty of supply, and players won't have to spend much to get them in their Ultimate Team collection. With Squad Battle rewards coming up tomorrow, it can become quite easy to complete the challenge without spending anything.

Players will obtain 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, which is better than some other in-game packs. It will be added to the in-game store as soon as players submit their squad and complete the FIFA World Cup Challenge Serbia SBC. The odds of getting something valuable are relatively better, and the valuation increases upon completing the task without spending any FUT coins.

There's also a chance for FIFA 23 players to get any of the 16 cards from Path to Glory Team 2 cards released last night. Some big names like Christopher Nkunku and Leon Goretzka could be valuable assets in any squad.

