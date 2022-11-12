Why the FIFA 23 Path to Glory Essentials Pack is not worth it

FIFA 23 has a new Path to Glory Essentials Pack that has been released for a limited time to mark the occasion of the latest promo. It gives users a taste of the FUT World Cup content that has arrived in the Ultimate Team. By opening the pack, players can get a host of different cards, including the limited-time World Cup versions.

It's quite easy to understand what cards players can likely get from the pack, as the description tells it all. There will naturally be a reliance on luck as much of the rewards will come with associated odds. Due to the nature of the rewards and the number of cards that players can obtain, the pack's price is quite high.

In terms of price, the Path to Glory Essentials Pack is pretty pricey. It can be bought once and will cost 125,000 FUT coins to acquire, which is the highest a FIFA 23 player can pay as a pack price. Considering the cost and the possible rewards they might obtain, it will largely feel unworthy to most fans.

The Path to Glory Essentials Pack in FIFA 23 could have offered better rewards to make it more worthy

Any pack in FIFA 23 is a matter of luck, as players cannot determine what will be in them. Moreover, opening them is a high-risk strategy because the overall valuation can largely sway from one to another. Two players can have completely different valuations in terms of rewards by spending the same amount of FUT coins on the same pack.

The Path to Glory Essentials Pack offers plenty of rare gold cards and other items. This includes FIFA World Cup cards that are limited-time in nature. These cards are only available for the duration of Season 2 and will expire after its completion. A FUT World Cup Hero card is guaranteed, but it comes on loan.

Last but not least, a Path to Glory card can also be obtained on loan by opening the pack. Overall, there are a vast number of cards of different natures that are obtainable from the Path to Glory Essentials Pack. It's worth noting that all 15 rare gold cards will be rated 81 or above.

At first glance, the Path to Glory Essentials Pack will seem great for many FIFA 23 players. But the more someone looks at it, the problems will become visible to them. Firstly, the two special cards - Path to Glory and FUT World Cup Hero, are both loan items, and will expire once they are played in a certain number of matches.

The FIFA World Cup cards have a certain use in the game, and more importantly, some have boosted stats and overalls. However, these cards are only in the game for one season, so that becomes another big issue. There seems to be no shortage of opportunities to obtain these cards from the packs, which can even be found in other packs.

The biggest disadvantage is the untradable nature of the items obtained from the Path to Glory Essentials Pack. This reduces the chance for players to profit from the rewards as they can't sell any of the cards. It also means they either have to use the cards in their squads or as fodder.

The second task can be done by getting cards from the FIFA 23 market for much cheaper. Yes, players might be lucky to get cards with high overalls and offer much better returns than the FUT coins they spend. However, base card valuation has been rapidly declining, and spending the coins on the market is much better in terms of potential valuation.

