FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Tunisia SBC- How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the Group Stages well underway, EA has just released brand new content for FIFA 23 with the World Cup Challenge Tunisia SBC. The single-task Squad Building Challenge allows players to obtain some nice player packs to add to their FUT squad.

Utility challenges such as these are pretty well received by players because they offer substantial rewards for a pretty low cost. With Path to Glory and other TOTW cards still in the pool, one can also get their hands on some of the unique cards.

Players looking to complete the Tunisia World Cup Challenge will need to exchange a single squad of relatively low ratings, allowing even casuals to attempt the SBC.

Here's a quick and easy guide to completing the challenge as optimally as possible with a short cost analysis for fans to decide whether it is worth their effort.

FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Tunisia is quite a simple SBC that has potential to be very profitable

Squad Building Challenges like these are pretty nice to attempt, as they have pretty low requirements. Meaning, not a lot of investment is required to finish it if players don't already have adequate fodder. Here are the requirements that need to be followed to complete the challenge.

FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Tunisia requirements

Nationalities required in the squad: Minimum of 4

Same nation cards in the squad: Maximum of 4

Clubs required in the squad: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 65

Chemistry Points required: 13

Number of players in the squad: 11

Rewards: 1x Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) + 1x 80+ World Cup 3 Players Pack (Untradable)

Estimated Cost: 2,000 - 3,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Compared to other SBCs in the series, this is relatively cheap with the cost of building a squad from scratch without fodder being somewhere around the 3,000 coin mark (as per the current FIFA 23 market rate). Of course, using fodder will further mitigate the cost, making the challenge extremely cheap considering the rewards.

With the Daily Login rewards ongoing, players should not have a problem finding fodder with the abundance of packs from that challenge. Alternatively, they have two days to complete the Tunisia Challenge and can wait to see if the price of the cards drops.

That said, the SBC is fairly simple and even the more casual players should not have too much difficulty finishing it. The requirements are fairly mild, with most restrictions being free enough for players to use a variety of undesirable cards from several nationalities that they might want to use as fodder.

The squad rating requirement is also quite low at 65, meaning any cards that FIFA 23 players might lack can be bought at a minimal cost. The 11 chemistry rating is also low enough to not be a problem for most players.

As for the rewards, a mixed-player pack is quite a nice one to have for those looking to add players to their team. On top of that, one can also open a World Cup pack containing three players with boosted stats and 80+ overall, making the FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Tunisia SBC an easy but profitable proposition.

