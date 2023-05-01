FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC went live in FIFA 23 on April 30. For the next week, you can guarantee Heroes items for your Ultimate Team squad. The reward pool has become even better thanks to a condition modifier of a minimum of 88 overall. It's the perfect time to secure powerful cards during the ongoing TOTS promo.

While the chances of getting great rewards are quite high, some critical decisions must be made. As the reward pool is huge, many cards are no longer worth the coins you might have to spend in the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC. Similarly, there are some possible prizes whose market valuations are significantly more than what you'll need to spend.

FIFA 23 players will have to make smart picks from the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC rewards

Like all the Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23, the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC has a certain completion cost. If you acquire all the fodder from the FUT market, you'll need about 120,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this figure further by using the cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Once you complete the challenge, you'll get three options. The one you pick will be added to your squad, while the remaining two will be discarded. Naturally, it's paramount for you to choose a card that strengthens your team and also has a high market valuation.

Yaya Toure Trophy Titans

Lucio Trophy Titans

David Ginola Fantasy FUT

Al-Owairan Fantasy FUT

Joan Capdevilla Fantasy FUT

Each of these five cards has a very high market valuation in FIFA 23. If you get any of these items after completing the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC, they must be picked. A big reason for their popularity is due to how good the cards are.

They have great stats and perform extremely well in the in-game meta. Naturally, their demand remains very high in the community. Similarly, there are certain picks that you should avoid at all costs.

Jorge Campos World Cup

Lars Ricken Fantasy FUT

Tim Cahill World Cup

Freddie Ljunberg World Cup

Landon Donovan World Cup

If you want to be competitive, these cards are no longer usable in FIFA 23. Their in-game stats have become a lot less effective than they used to be at the title's launch. If you still want to use any of them, buying them directly from the FUT market is best.

