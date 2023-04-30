FIFA 23 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all available players

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC is live in FIFA 23 for the next week. Gamers can unlock a guaranteed Hero card for their Ultimate Team squads through this inclusion. Thanks to a minimum overall condition modifier, it could be even more rewarding for the players.
This is the first instance that EA Sports' recently launched Trophy Titan Heroes have been added to a challenge. Moreover, the reward pool of the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC is huge. It has three versions of Heroes, and players must know about the complete list of items this challenge has to offer. That information will help them decide if the SBC is worth completing in FIFA 23.
The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC can result in massive profits for some FIFA 23 players
A FIFA 23 player will get three picks after they complete the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC. Their chosen card will be added to their Ultimate Team squad, while the other ones will be discarded.
The options they get can be one of three types. The first one is the World Cup Heroes. Cards in this category were released in November 2022 during the international mega event in Qatar. These items feature customized designs EA Sports created for FIFA 23 in collaboration with Marvel. Here are the cards included in the new SBC that fall under the World Cup Heroes category:
- Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)
- Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)
- Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)
- Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)
- Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)
- Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)
- Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)
- Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)
- Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)
- Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)
- Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)
- Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)
- Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)
- Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)
- Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)
- Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)
- Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)
- Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)
- Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)
- Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)
- Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)
- Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)
- Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)
The Fantasy FUT Heroes are the second type of cards included in the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC. These were introduced earlier in the game and are no longer available in packs. Aside from boosted stats and overall, each Fantasy FUT Hero card included in the new SBC has the potential to get two upgrades. Here are the items in question:
- Park Ji-Sung CM 88
- Peter Crouch ST 88
- Ledley King CB 88
- Ivan Cordoba CB 88
- Al-Owairan RW 89
- Lars Ricken CAM 89
- Mario Gomez ST 90
- Antonio Di Natale ST 90
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 90
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 90
- Johan Capdevila LB 90
- Mario Gomez ST 91
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91
- Rafael Marquez CB 91
- Fernando Morientes ST 91
- Harry Kewell LW 91
- Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92
- Abedi Pele CAM 92
- David Ginola ST 92
Finally, FIFA 23 players can get Trophy Titans Heroes from the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC. These were introduced earlier in April 2023 and are the best versions of the players they are dedicated to. These are the Trophy Titans Heroes included in the new challenge:
- Jerzy Dudek GK 89
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ST 89
- Claudio Marchision CM 89
- Landon Donovan CF 89
- Freddie Ljunberg LM 89
- Joe Cole CAM 90
- Yaya Toure CDM 90
- Lucio CB 91
- Diego Forlan ST 92
Players won't have a say on the three options they will get after completing the SBC, and these items will completely depend on their luck.