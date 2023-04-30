FIFA 23 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all available players

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC is live in FIFA 23 for the next week. Gamers can unlock a guaranteed Hero card for their Ultimate Team squads through this inclusion. Thanks to a minimum overall condition modifier, it could be even more rewarding for the players.

This is the first instance that EA Sports' recently launched Trophy Titan Heroes have been added to a challenge. Moreover, the reward pool of the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC is huge. It has three versions of Heroes, and players must know about the complete list of items this challenge has to offer. That information will help them decide if the SBC is worth completing in FIFA 23.

The 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC can result in massive profits for some FIFA 23 players

A FIFA 23 player will get three picks after they complete the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC. Their chosen card will be added to their Ultimate Team squad, while the other ones will be discarded.

The options they get can be one of three types. The first one is the World Cup Heroes. Cards in this category were released in November 2022 during the international mega event in Qatar. These items feature customized designs EA Sports created for FIFA 23 in collaboration with Marvel. Here are the cards included in the new SBC that fall under the World Cup Heroes category:

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

The Fantasy FUT Heroes are the second type of cards included in the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC. These were introduced earlier in the game and are no longer available in packs. Aside from boosted stats and overall, each Fantasy FUT Hero card included in the new SBC has the potential to get two upgrades. Here are the items in question:

Park Ji-Sung CM 88

Peter Crouch ST 88

Ledley King CB 88

Ivan Cordoba CB 88

Al-Owairan RW 89

Lars Ricken CAM 89

Mario Gomez ST 90

Antonio Di Natale ST 90

Dirk Kuyt CAM 90

Sami Al-Jaber ST 90

Johan Capdevila LB 90

Mario Gomez ST 91

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91

Rafael Marquez CB 91

Fernando Morientes ST 91

Harry Kewell LW 91

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92

Abedi Pele CAM 92

David Ginola ST 92

Finally, FIFA 23 players can get Trophy Titans Heroes from the 88+ FIFA World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC. These were introduced earlier in April 2023 and are the best versions of the players they are dedicated to. These are the Trophy Titans Heroes included in the new challenge:

Jerzy Dudek GK 89

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ST 89

Claudio Marchision CM 89

Landon Donovan CF 89

Freddie Ljunberg LM 89

Joe Cole CAM 90

Yaya Toure CDM 90

Lucio CB 91

Diego Forlan ST 92

Players won't have a say on the three options they will get after completing the SBC, and these items will completely depend on their luck.

Poll : 0 votes