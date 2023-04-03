5 best FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Heroes (April 2023)

EA Sports recently released a brand new Hero player-pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on World Cup or Fantasy FUT versions of these legendary footballers. Hero items were added to Ultimate Team in FIFA 22 and are more relevant than ever in the latest installment of the series due the new chemistry system.

While World Cup Heroes have been available in FIFA 23 since November, Fantasy FUT items were added more recently. These are dynamic cards that receive upgrades based on the real-life performances of certain teams, making them even more enticing than regular and World Cup Heroes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 overpowered Fantasy FUT Heroes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: David Ginola, Joan Capdevila, and more

1) David Ginola

FUT fans are well aware of how overpowered Ginola is on the virtual pitch. His base item is already regarded as one of the best attackers in FIFA 23's current meta, especially due to his 5-star skill moves and 5-star weak foot. His Fantasy FUT item is the most expensive card on the roster, which is a testament to his abilities.

Ginola's Fantasy FUT item is based on Newcastle United's performances in the Premier League. He has already received one upgrade, boosting his OVR to 92. With such impressive stats and attributes, he is the most overpowered and sought-after Hero in the game by far.

2) Saeed Al Owairan

Despite being a relatively unknown commodity to mainstream fans prior to the release of FIFA 23, Saeed Al Owairan has quickly become a fan-favorite due to his overpowered versions in Ultimate Team. His World Cup card is regarded as an elite-tier attacker due to its rapid pace, lethal finishing, and sublime dribbling skills, and his Fantasy FUT Hero card is even better in-game.

Al Owairan is one of the very few players to possess 99 pace in FUT 23. While that is his most significant attribute, he does not lack in other aspects either. He is capable of blitzing past defenders with his speed and dribbling on the flanks, while also being able to play the role of a creative attacker due to his passing stats.

3) Joan Capdevila

Before Jordi Alba rose to prominence, Joan Capdevila was regarded as one of the finest left-backs to ever play for the Spanish national side. He was added to the FUT Hero roster in FIFA 23, and while his base item was not that desirable, his World Cup card elevated him to a whole new level.

World Cup Capdevila was touted by many to be the most overpowered left-back in FUT 23 after TOTY Theo Hernendez, and his Fantasy FUT version is even better in-game. With Villareal already securing one upgrade for the card, he has now been boosted to 90-rated.

4) Antonio Di Natale

Not only is Di Natale a legend in the annals of Serie A football, he is also a fan-favorite with FUT veterans who used his player items during the early days of Ultimate Team. He was added to the FUT Hero roster last season and rapidly became one of the most sought-after strikers in the game, especially due to his various special versions.

His Fantasy FUT card is amongst the most expensive on this list, and his attributes justify the hefty price tag. Despite not possessing 5-star skill moves or a 5-star weak foot, his stats alone place him in the elite-tier of attackers in FIFA 23.

5) Jay-Jay Okocha

Okocha was relegated from the status of an Icon in previous installments of the series to being a FUT Hero in FIFA 23. However, this did wonders for his viability on the virtual pitch, as every version of the Nigerian superstar is effective in the current meta of the game. His base and World Cup items are already highly sought-after, and his Fantasy FUT card improves on their stats significantly.

The card receives upgrades based on Fenerbahce's performances in the Turkish Superlig, who are in excellent form. With 5-star skills, sublime dribbling skills, and superb pace, it comes as no surprise that Jay-Jay Okocha is as overpowered as he is in FIFA 23.

