FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is one of the most exciting challenges released this year. This is an amazing opportunity for players to acquire a FIFA World Cup Heroes card, which is time-limited.

Like icons, Hero cards are special versions of footballers who have retired as legends. On the occasion of the mega event in Qatar, EA Sports collaborated with Marvel to launch special editions of the Standard Heroes. The current season is arguably the last chance for players to get these cards, as it's unlikely that EA Sports will release them again once the FUT World Cup content expires.

The FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBCs is the first instance where there's no restriction on the possible rewards. During earlier instances, there has either been a limit on the highest overall or the minimum. This makes it possible for players to add some amazing cards at a relatively low cost.

Numerous possible cards in FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC will cost more in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team market

Since there's no upper limit on the challenge, players can enjoy the entire pool in the FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC. This makes it a risky challenge since some cards won't recoup the costs. Here's the complete list of the cards that a FIFA 23 player could possibly obtain.

Full list of all obtainable cards from FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (uruguay/La Liga, 91)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/La Liga, 90)

Jurgen Kohler (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Lucio brazil/Bundesliga, 90)

Jean-Pierre Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Peter Crouch (Premier League, 86)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 86)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 86)

The most significant advantage of the FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC is the guaranteed nature of the rewards. Players are sure to get a FIFA World Cup Hero card.

Unfortunately, the rewards will be random, which could be problematic for many FIFA 23 players. The SBC will require about 120.000 FUT coins to complete if a player obtains all the fodder from the market. Naturally, one can manage the final costs and bring them down.

However, some players will spend much more than the value of their rewards. Alternatively, getting unique cards like that of Yaya Toure or Diego Forlan will be a great return for some. Despite the risks, the SBC is set to become famous as the FUT World Cup content will wrap up quite soon.

