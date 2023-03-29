FIFA 23 First Owner Fiesta objective (March 28): How to complete, tips & tricks, and more

The First Owner Fiesta objective has been an excellent addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to utilize the players they obtain from packs and SBCs to earn exciting rewards. It takes place in a tournament format, where fans must win seven out of their weekly allowance of 12 games to claim the best possible rewards.

With the FUT Birthday event in full swing in FIFA 23, the First Owner Fiesta objective features a unique twist. Not only will gamers receive special packs by completing various segments of this challenge, but they can also get their hands on an all-important FUT Birthday Swaps token.

First Owner Fiesta objective located in Live FUT Friendly mode called Homegrown Eleven in FIFA 23

The transfer market is a crucial part of the Ultimate Team experience, allowing gamers to purchase new players for their squads. However, the first-owned cards obtained from packs, SBCs, and objectives always have a special place in the hearts of all FUT veterans.

The First Owner Fiesta objective is excellent for this purpose, as it allows gamers to use these variants in a competitive scenario while earning enticing rewards.

How to complete the First Owner Fiesta objective in FIFA 23

The First Owner Fiesta objective is located in a Live FUT Friendly mode known as Homegrown Eleven. This challenge usually refreshes every week in FIFA 23, with gamers having a fixed quota of 12 games per week.

Here are the squad restrictions for this Live FUT Friendly mode:

Loan players: Exactly zero

First Owned players: Minimum 18

Gamers must win seven out of these 12 games to unlock the best possible rewards offered in this objective. These are the various reward tiers:

Win One: FUT Birthday Swaps token + 83+ Double players pack

Win Three: Three 83+ players pack

Win Seven: Two 84+ players pack

Play Seven: 81+ Two players pack

The group reward for completing all the segments is a Five 84+ players pack. The most optimal way to complete the objective is to obtain overpowered players by opening packs from the FUT Store or by completing player SBCs.

With cards like Johan Cruyff, Rivaldo, POTM Kylian Mbappe, and FUT Birthday Alex Iwobi being unlockable via SBCs, there are plenty of options for fans to go for.

With so many desirable SBCs being released in FIFA 23 during the course of the FUT Birthday event, fans are always looking to obtain as much high-rated fodder as possible. This objective is perfect for this purpose with the number of expensive packs on offer.

However, the most appealing feature of the objective is the availability of a FUT Birthday Swaps token. The Swaps system has been a massive success in FIFA 23, and its implementation in the latest event offers gamers more reward options than ever. There are 30 tokens up for grabs over the course of the promo, and each one holds tremendous value.

Poll : 0 votes