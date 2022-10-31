FIFA 23 Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 has added two special player-item challenges, with the Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon Squad Building Challenge now available for completion. Included in the recent release is yet another exclusive player item available as part of SBC. Players will once again have an incredible opportunity to add an icon card to their squads.

For the uninitiated, icons refer to the unique cards of footballers who have attained legendary status and see huge demand. The bonus chemistry and boosted stats are very useful for any Ultimate Team player. Each athlete in this category comes in three versions — base, mid, and prime — with the last one being the best.

Let's find out what tasks have to be carried out to complete the Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC. Moreover, players can also get an estimate of the number of coins needed to accomplish the challenge.

Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC now live in FIFA 23

As good as the icon card appears, solving the Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC will be a challenging task. After all, there are six challenges, all of which have to be completed before a FIFA 23 player can unlock the mid icon.

TibuTazo🦈 @TibuTube



- Out of The Position Mini-Release

- OOP Challenge 1

- Pavel Nedved Base Icon SBC

- Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC



Heutiger 19.00 Uhr Content:
- Out of The Position Mini-Release
- OOP Challenge 1
- Pavel Nedved Base Icon SBC
- Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC
#FIFA23 #FUT23 #oop

How to complete icon SBC

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Rossoneri

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4- Clockwork Orange

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The estimated cost to complete the Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC is between 225,000-230,000 coins. This number will go down drastically with the use of fodder. Players have one month to finish the challenge.

The Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC offers excellent value, given its cost and the card being given. Players will get an 88-rated CB card that can also be played as a CDM.

While the footballer is a bit slow and has 78 Pace, the position where FIFA 23 players will play him won't be affected by this. Moreover, he has a lengthy body type that allows athletes to move around more quickly in matches.

FUT.GG @FUTxGG



Default Lengthy

CDM or CB

Out for 30 days



Super Frank Rijkaard *Mid* Icon SBC
Default Lengthy
CDM or CB
Out for 30 days
#FUT #FIFA23

The card will be a defensive beast, with 88 Defending and 85 Physicality. If players want to employ him as a CDM, the 79 Passing could be problematic. Applying the correct chemistry styles will allow them to negate some weaknesses in this regard.

The Frank Rijkaard Mid Icon SBC will be popular among FIFA 23 players, despite the card having certain limitations. One of the biggest USPs of the challenge is undoubtedly its potential cost and the fact that gamers have a lot of time to unlock this particular item.

