FIFA 23 Frank Lampard Base Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Frank Lampard Base Icon SBC is the latest one in FIFA 23, and guarantees a legendary card for all who will complete the challenges. Lampard has become the third icon to get a dedicated SBC, following earlier releases of Michael Essien and David Trezeguet.

For several reasons, icon cards tend to be very high on the wishlist of many players. There's a nostalgia for these variants as the footballers are no longer active in the game. Moreover, they come with boosted stats and are much more helpful in fulfilling chemistry requirements than normal cards. Each icon footballer has three versions - base, mid, and prime, with the base being the lowest.

It doesn't mean that the Frank Lampard Base Icon SBC doesn't have any value in FIFA 23. The season has just started, and the demand for high overalls is relatively low. This makes all the base versions quite useful in the game. Let's look at what challenges players will need to complete and what the estimated completion cost could be.

The Frank Lampard Base Icon SBC becomes the third icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Traditionally, icon SBCs are complex and contain multiple tasks. This also results in higher costs deliberately to match their prices in the markets. To get the special card of the English midfielder, FIFA 23 players will need to submit five squads.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - The Blues

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - The Three Lions

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Individual rewards are also available, but the main one is definitely the base version of Frank Lampard. Players can estimate a cost between 115,000-120,000 FUT coins if they want to complete the Frank Lampard Base Icon SBC with cards bought from the market.

The Frank Lampard Base Icon SBC is offering players time to complete as it will be available for five weeks in FIFA 23. Players can easily collect fodder over that period and complete it at a cheaper cost. It will certainly improve the valuation of the card. Usage of fodder is also recommended, as the card obtainable from the Frank Lampard Base Icon SBC has certain limitations.

The 86-rated CM card can also be played as a CAM but has some major limitations. It has a 77 Pace rating that faster defenders will soon overrun in the game. The card also doesn't enjoy the lengthy body type to compensate for the slower pace. The 86 Shooting and 85 Passing are the only stats worth bothering about.

The SBC is worth it only if a FIFA 23 player is a fan of the Chelsea legend following what he has done in real life. There are better alternatives available in the market at cheaper rates. These include base cards and special variants made available by promos. Players are advised to consider the alternatives if they want a better value for their money.

