The FUT Birthday promo is off to an amazing start in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering a plethora of content for gamers to enjoy, including the latest FUT 16 SBC. Not only has EA added a comprehensive roster of special cards to packs, it has also provided a variety of gameplay and menu-based challenges. The FUT 16 SBC is a continuation of the FUT 15 SBC released on the inaugural day of the promo.

Harping on the theme of the FUT Birthday event, these SBCs celebrate the longevity of Ultimate Team since its inception in FIFA 09. The SBC requirements are based around a specific player who was overpowered during a particular year, with Luis Suarez being the main man in FUT 16.

The FUT 16 SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Aside from the Daily Login Upgrade SBCs, EA Sports has also introduced themed FUT Birthday pack SBCs on a daily basis to celebrate various years of Ultimate Team. FIFA 16 was significant due to the introduction of FUT Draft, and the latest FUT 16 SBC commemorates this historic iteration with enticing rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23?

These themed FUT Birthday SBCs feature a locked position that depicts a specific player. With Luis Suarez being one of the most overpowered attackers during the FIFA 16 days, the striker's position in the FUT 16 SBC is locked to reflect an Uruguayan FC Barcelona striker.

Gamers have to be crafty and accommodate this locked position into their plans for solving the puzzle of the SBC requirements. These are the stipulations:

First Owned players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Maximum leagues in the squad: Four

Players from the same club: Maximum five

Rare players: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum 31

Number of players in the squad: 10

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,000 FUT coins, with the group reward being a FUT Birthday Swaps token and an untradeable Rare Mega Pack. It is a rather tricky challenge to attempt as one has to achieve the rating threshold with only ten players, while also providing chemistry points to the locked striker slot.

Is it worth completing the FUT 16 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC costs around 3,000 coins to complete and offers a Rare Mega Pack in return, which has a value of around 55,000 coins in the FUT Store. This alone makes the challenge a worthwhile proposition, especially with so many overpowered special cards being up for grabs during the FUT Birthday promo.

However, the most appealing aspect of the SBC is the availability of an all-important FUT Birthday Swaps token. A total of 30 tokens will be released in-game during the course of the event, allowing gamers to redeem them in exchange for exciting untradeable rewards.

