FIFA 23 FUT 19 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FUT 19 SBC is the latest FIFA 23 resource-item challenge that players can complete to get a couple of really useful rewards. EA Sports has released several such challenges as part of the ongoing FUT Birthday promo. This has allowed players to add a number of valuable packs to their Ultimate Team accounts.

SBCs that reward resource packs are usually easy to complete, thanks to their low cost and easy conditions. You can complete the FUT 19 SBC with fodder that you probably already have in your collection. While the rewards might not look glamorous initially, you shouldn’t underestimate them.

One important thing you should do is estimate the number of coins you need for the fodder. This can be estimated by checking out the tasks and conditions associated with the FUT 19 SBC.

The FUT 19 SBC is a great way for FIFA 23 players to recycle unusable cards for new rewards

Resource-item SBCs mostly have one or two sets of tasks, making them perfect for beginners.

You only need to complete one task to finish the FUT 19 SBC. The conditions assigned to it are simple, and you shouldn’t have any headaches getting the job done.

Task 1 – FUT 19 SBC

Nationalities: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 2

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you complete this challenge with all the cards bought from the FUT market, the completion cost will be around 4,500 FUT coins. While the amount isn’t high by any means, there are a couple of tricks and tips for bringing it down.

The FUT 19 SBC will be available for the next six days (as of March 31, 2023). This leaves you with a week to collect the fodder instead of buying it from the FIFA 23 market. You can complete the previous resource-item challenges that appeared in Ultimate Team.

Alternatively, you can rank as high as possible in the Squad Battles and Division Rivals game modes. FIFA 23 hands out weekly rewards to all players based on their performances. The higher you rank in a given week, the better the potential value of your rewards will be.

This particular squad-building challenge will give you one Prime Electrum Players Pack for your efforts. The valuation of the pack is justified even if you get the entire fodder from the market.

Additionally, there’s one more FUT Birthday Swaps token for you to collect in FIFA 23. You can redeem such tokens for different rewards, ranging from packs to Icons like Alan Shearer.

