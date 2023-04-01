FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Cup objective: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

The second week of the FUT Birthday event in FIFA 23 heralds the arrival of brand-new content, including the FUT Birthday Cup objective. Cup tournaments have been a massive success so far in the campaign, and EA Sports has done well to capitalize on their popularity by providing gamers with enticing rewards to keep them playing.

FUT Birthday celebrates the 14th anniversary of the concept of Ultimate Team. It is by far the most popular game mode in the history of the franchise, and EA has left no stone unturned in making the event a memorable one. With so many exciting and overpowered cards in packs, fans will be eager to participate in the FUT Birthday Cup tournament to unlock expensive pack rewards.

The FUT Birthday Cup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team features a unique twist

The Cup tournament during the current promo stands out among the rest as it features a unique twist. Not only can gamers get their hands on a wide variety of packs by completing different tiers of the objective, but there are also multiple FUT Birthday Swaps tokens up for grabs.

The Swaps system returned to FIFA 23 during the FUT Birthday event, offering incredible untradeable rewards. With the likes of Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand being included in the rewards, gamers will be eager to unlock as many tokens as possible.

How to complete the FUT Birthday Cup objective in FIFA 23

As the name suggests, the objective has to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: FUT Birthday Cup. The squad restrictions for the game mode are as follows:

89 and higher OVR players: Maximum one in your starting eleven

Loan players: Maximum two

Here are the various rewards that can be unlocked by participating in this tournament:

Play 4: Swaps Token

Play 8: Swaps Token

Win 2: Swaps Token

Win 4: 83+ Double player pack

Win 6: 84+ player pack

Win 8: Two 84+ players pack

Win 10: Five 85+ players pack

By completing all of the aforementioned segments, gamers will obtain a guaranteed FUT Birthday Player pack. With the likes of Vinicius Junior, Joao Felix, and Bernardo Silva being included on the roster, this is an extremely enticing proposition for FUT fans around the globe.

The most optimal way to complete this FIFA 23 objective is to keep high-rated players on the bench and make substitutions at the beginning of the match. Overpowered players rated 88 and below, such as Saeed Al-Owairan and Base Paolo Maldini, are ideal candidates for the starting lineup due to their impressive attributes and viability in their respective positions.

The allowance of two loan players also makes the objective easier, especially with most gamers possessing loan versions of several Icons from the FUT Birthday Daily Login objective in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes