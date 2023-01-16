With the release of the second batch of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have added a wide gallery of SBC cards to the game, including the new Alex Fernandez SBC. The Spanish midfielder has received an incredible in-game card despite being a relatively unknown commodity amongst mainstream viewers, making him viable in the current meta.

The FUT Centurions event aims to recognize the contributions of some of the most accomplished players in the sport. These footballers have reached impressive milestones with their respective teams and have been rewarded with special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Alex Fernandez receives FUT Centurions version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Alex Fernandez plays for Cadiz in La Liga. Despite not being amongst the most prominent clubs in Spain, the minnows have earned notoriety by causing upsets against the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Spaniard has been a mainstay in their midfield, leading by example with his creative flair, and his skills have been reflected accurately with the latest special version.

The FUT Centurions promo is a unique feature in Ultimate Team, as it introduces the fanbase to new names who have been instrumental in their team's success. Alex Fernandez is an excellent example of how a local club legend can be popularized by their abilities on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

What does the FUT Centurions card look like in-game?

Fernandez has a base overall rating of 76 in FIFA 23 and can play as a central attacking midfielder, left midfielder, or central midfielder. His new special variant has received a massive upgrade to his overall ratings and attributes and possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 85

Defending: 79

Passing: 88

Physicality: 79

He also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. His well-rounded attributes make him a viable midfield option in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the SBC

The SBC requires a single squad to be submitted to obtain this special card. These are the stipulations that are specified in the SBC squad:

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 45,000 FUT coins, driven primarily by the price of Team of the Week cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing Alex Fernandez FUT Centurions SBC in FUT 23?

While the 87+ Base or World Cup Hero SBC has stolen the spotlight due to its lucrative and enticing rewards, Alex Fernandez is a decent SBC. The card has received some impressive upgrades, making him a viable midfielder in the game's current meta.

La Liga does not have many effective box-to-box midfielders in Ultimate Team, and this latest special card displays versatile attributes that will make the SBC an exciting proposition for FUT enthusiasts with a Spanish league squad in Ultimate Team. The SBC is not too expensive either and can be made cheaper using untradeable assets in your clubs.

