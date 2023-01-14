The second batch of FUT Centurions has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Domenico Berardi receiving a special in-game card. The Italian winger can be obtained by completing an objective in Ultimate Team, which is an enticing proposition for FUT fans, considering his attributes.

With the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mohammed Salah, and Marco Reus being featured on the roster, FUT Centurions Team 2 consists of some of the most broken and overpowered cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite not being a high-profile name amongst mainstream viewers, Berardi is renowned in the FUT community due to his prowess on the virtual pitch.

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi has received an objective FUT Centurions card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Domenico Berardi has been amongst the most consistent performers in Serie A over the past few seasons. His efforts earned him a Team of the Season inclusion in FIFA 22, boosting his popularity with the FUT fanbase.

He already possesses an Out of Position version in FIFA 23, but his FUT Centurions variant is significantly better and can be obtained for free by completing an objective.

What does the card look like in-game?

The 87-rated card possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 87

Defending: 59

Passing: 84

Physicality: 79

He has also received a buff to his skills and now possesses five-star skill moves, making him even more effective as an attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the Domenico Berardi objective in FIFA 23?

The objective consists of four stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain the card in-game. These are the specific requirements of the individual segments:

Scoring Genius : Score eight goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score eight goals using Serie A players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Midfield Touch : Assist four goals using midfielders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist four goals using midfielders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Highlight Play : Score and Assist using an Italian player in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score and Assist using an Italian player in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Win 6: Win six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals)

The most optimal way to complete this objective is to include Italian Serie A forwards in your starting lineup, as it will allow you to complete several segments in one go.

Based on these requirements, the objective can be completed in either offline Squad Battles gameplay or online PvP Division Rivals. This option is based entirely on the gamer's preference. While some prefer the ease of Squad Battles, others find it boring and monotonous, preferring to complete these objectives in Division Rivals instead.

Is it worth completing this objective?

Domenico Berardi has received an impressive card with the latest FUT Centurions promo, especially due to the upgrade to his skill moves. The objective can be completed within six games and is made even easier by the fact that it can be completed in offline Squad Battles gameplay. A card of this caliber being available for free is an absolute bargain and is definitely a must-do objective in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes