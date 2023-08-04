The FUTTIES Cup objective has returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering gamers a chance to obtain brand-new Premium FUTTIES versions of footballers like Thomas Lemar. A 96-rated version of that Atletico Madrid midfielder is the ultimate prize for completing all segments in this challenge. That said, multiple other players are up for grabs within the various tiers of this inclusion as well.

Week 3 of FUTTIES is off to an amazing start in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It offers a brand new batch of special cards in packs, along with multiple players available via objectives and SBCs.

Premium FUTTIES Thomas Lemar is now available in the FUTTIES Cup objective of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Not only is the third roster of FUTTIES footballers extremely enticing, EA Sports has also provided gamers with plenty of opportunities to get their hands on a lot of packs and special players by just playing FIFA 23. Premium FUTTIES Thomas Lemar is a fine example of this concept, with the Frenchman being available via this FUTTIES Cup.

However, he is not the only player to receive a special version in this objective, with Owen Wijndal, Ahmed Musa, and Ivan Jaime also being part of its reward tiers.

What are the various reward tiers of the FUTTIES Cup objective in FIFA 23?

These are the rewards you'll get for completing the various segments in this objective:

Play 5: 83+ Double player pack + 400 XP

Play 10: Premium FUTTIES Wijndal

Win 1: Three 83+ players pack

Win 3: Premium FUTTIES Ivan Jaime

Win 5: 85+ 3 players pack

Win 7: Seven 84+ players pack

Win 10: Five 85+ players pack

Win 12: Premium FUTTIES Ahmed Musa

The final reward upon completing all these tasks is a 96-rated version of Thomas Lemar, who has received a boost of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. With stats like these, he is undoubtedly amongst the best box-to-box midfielders in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and gamers are eager to obtain him for their FUT Squads.

This objective has to be completed in FIFA 23's Live FUT Friendly: FUTTIES Cup, which consists of the Max Chemistry game mode. That allows gamers the opportunity to include their best items in their starting lineup regardless of the overall chemistry, providing them with a chance to try out new cards.

Players are also allowed to use a maximum of one Loan item in this objective, giving them even more freedom to test new footballers.

However, gamers must remember to include at least two FUTTIES items in their starting eleven to be able to participate in Live FUT Friendly: FUTTIES Cup and unlock Thomas Lemar. With SBCs like Koulibaly, Perisic, and more being available, this should be easily achievable.