FIFA 23 FUTTIES Gian Marco Ferrari objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player objective of the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Italian centre-back Gian Marco Ferrari receiving an incredible special card. He is the first centre-back in the game to have 99 pace, making him one of the most unique items released this year and boosting his popularity with the community.

The FUTTIES promo is off to a flying start in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has added a wide gallery of special cards to packs, including a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo and several previously released players like TOTY Icon Ronaldinho.

Gian Marco Ferrari is the latest player to receive a Premium FUTTIES item during the promo, with the card being available via an objective.

FUTTIES Gian Marco Ferrari is the fastest centre-back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Premium FUTTIES items are an excellent addition to FIFA 23. These items are always in full chemistry regardless of the rest of the players in the squad, which is helpful in team building.

Fortunately for gamers, Gian Marco Ferrari is extremely easy to obtain and is available via objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to unlock FUTTIES Gian Marco Ferrari in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The objective to unlock this 99-pace defender can be completed in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Champions. It consists of four individual segments, each with its own stipulations that you must adhere to to obtain the Italian FUTTIES item, including:

Speed Up : Score six goals using players with minimum 80 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score six goals using players with minimum 80 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Clear Vision : Assist four goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Assist four goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Defensive Effort: Score in four separate matches while having minimum four defenders in your starting eleven in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

Score in four separate matches while having minimum four defenders in your starting eleven in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Italian Winner: Win six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum three Italian players in your starting eleven

Each segment provides you with a pack upon completion, with the Speed Up segment offering 300 XP.

The most optimal way to complete this objective is to attempt it in Squad Battles, which is the most conducive game mode to complete such challenges in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With FUTTIES introducing many old promo cards to packs, you can easily access some cheap and overpowered Italian players to add to your squads for this challenge.

Is it worth completing the FUTTIES Gian Marco Ferrari objective?

With 99 pace, the Sassuolo defender is the fastest centre-back in the game. Not only can you unlock this exceptional Premium FUTTIES item via this objective, but you can also obtain some valuable seasonal XP to add to your tally in Season 8 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.