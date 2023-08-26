FIFA 23 FUTTIES Hidetoshi Nakata SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest FUTTIES Hero SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Japanese legend Hidetoshi Nakata receiving an overpowered special version. The former Icon was relegated to the status of a Hero this year in Ultimate Team, but it has done wonders to his viability on the virtual pitch. His latest FUTTIES Hero version is a marked improvement over previous ones, making it an exciting SBC.

Despite being rather popular in the early stages of the game, Hidetoshi Nakata has not had many special versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. His World Cup Hero variant is the only upgrade he had received all year, making his latest FUTTIES Hero SBC a refreshing addition.

FUTTIES Hero Hidetoshi Nakata is now available as an SBC and offers Serie A links in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Hidetoshi Nakata was added as an Icon in FIFA 19, but his relatively obscure status led to him receiving unfavorable ratings and a negative reputation amongst fans of the series.

However, he was converted to a FUT Hero in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which significantly boosted his viability and effectiveness in the current meta.

While his 87-rated Base version and 88-rated World Cup version were commonly used in the beginning, his lack of special items led to him falling behind the power curve. However, his latest 97-rated FUTTIES Hero SBC card brings him back to the mainstream view in glorious fashion.

How to unlock FUTTIES Hero Hidetoshi Nakata in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC is rather simplistic and easy to complete, considering the caliber of the card on offer. It consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements mentioned in each individual squad:

Serie A

Number of players from the Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost is around 140,000 FUT coins, which is an excellent price for such an amazing player. With the 85 x 10 and 84 x 10 Upgrade SBCs making it extremely easy to obtain high-rated fodder, such SBCs can be crafted for free in the current state of the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the FUTTIES Hero Hidetoshi Nakata SBC?

Not only is the 97-rated item extremely impressive due to his arsenal of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, he also showcases the following incredible stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 97

Shooting: 96

Defending: 75

Passing: 95

Physicality: 76

With such overpowered attributes and an extremely generous price, the SBC is definitely worth completing for gamers seeking a new and fun attacker.