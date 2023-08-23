FIFA 23 FUTTIES Jaheim Headley objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

The latest player objective is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with FUTTIES Jaheim Headley being the featured card. EA Sports has done an excellent job of using the FUTTIES promo to showcase lesser-known footballers by providing them with overpowered special versions. The latest objective player is a fine example of this concept.

The FUTTIES Jaheim Headley objective is rather easy to unlock and follows the trend of his predecessors by offering premium chemistry. With these objective players being from rather obscure leagues, EA Sports provides them with Premium versions that are always on full chemistry in the new chemistry system of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FUTTIES Jaheim Headley can now be unlocked via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As possibly the final promo of the year, FUTTIES cards have been an incredible success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has introduced a wide variety of special cards over the five-week course of the event so far, including objectives and SBCs. FUTTIES Jaheim Headley is the latest objective player, and gamers can get their hands on this special card rather easily.

Not only can gamers unlock this overpowered FUTTIES item by completing a simplistic set of objectives, but they can also obtain some valuable seasonal XP to help them along their way in Season 8 of FIFA 23. With a 98-rated version of Vinicius Junior up for grabs, this XP is worth grinding for.

How to unlock FUTTIES Jaheim Headley

Like previous objectives, the stipulations mentioned in this challenge set are simple and can be completed by simply playing the game in various game modes such as Squad battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions. These are the requirements mentioned in the various segments:

Assist Mastery : Assist seven goals using players from England in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist seven goals using players from England in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Stacking Goals : Score two goals during three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score two goals during three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Passing Through: Assist two goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist two goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Winning Formula: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions), having a minimum of three players from England in your starting 11.

The most optimal way of completing this objective is to attempt it in Squad Battles. It is a conducive environment for beginners and for completing such challenges, as it allows gamers to alter the difficulty based on their preference.

The FUTTIES Jaheim Headley card is definitely worth unlocking for gamers seeking a good left-back in FIFA 23. But those who do not want to grind the entire objective can complete the Assist Mastery segment to get their hands on some Seasonal XP.