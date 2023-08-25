FIFA 23 FUTTIES Leroy Sane objective (XP): How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

With the sixth week of FUTTIES being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a FUTTIES Leroy Sane objective for gamers to try and grind for. The German winger has been incredible for Bayern Munich across all competitions and has received a special 96-rated version to reward him for his consistent performances last season.

The FUTTIES promo has been replete with a comprehensive gallery of player SBCs and objectives, allowing gamers to upgrade their squads and try various new players constantly. These objectives provide fans with engaging content to stay busy with, and FUTTIES Leroy Sane is as fine an example as any in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FUTTIES Leroy Sane is now available as an objective player in FIFA 23

Leroy Sane is one of European football's most dynamic and lethal wingers. Ever since he moved to Bayern Munich from Manchester City, he has continued to improve and impress with his flashy yet efficient approach to the game. His latest FUTTIES item can now be obtained via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his impressive stats will make him an ideal addition to any squad.

Not only does FUTTIES Leroy Sane showcase a significant rating upgrade over his Bundesliga Team of the Season card, but the 96-rated card also possesses five-star skill moves.

How to unlock FUTTIES Leroy Sane?

Like most FUTTIES objective players, gamers can unlock this latest special item in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or FUT Champions. The objective features five separate segments with the following stipulations and requirements:

Clever Six: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Bundesliga Star : Score five goals using a Bundesliga player in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score five goals using a Bundesliga player in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Playmaking Expert: Score and assist in three separate matches using a German player in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score and assist in three separate matches using a German player in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Double Up : Score at least two goals in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having a minimum of three German players in your starting eleven.

: Score at least two goals in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having a minimum of three German players in your starting eleven. Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to attempt it in Squad Battles, as it allows gamers to choose the difficulty based on their preference, making it easy for anyone to grind such objectives. However, fans who do not wish to play against the AI can easily include some German and Bundesliga players in their squad and take to online gameplay in FIFA 23 Division Rivals or FUT Champions.