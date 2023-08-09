FIFA 23 FUTTIES Oliver Antman Objective: How to obtain a free FUTTIES card

EA Sports has released the FUTTIES Oliver Antman Objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This allows players to pack the card from the ongoing promo without the hassle of spending FUT coins or completing a Squad Building Challenge with fodder. Completing four simple tasks within the next week will ensure that the special 93-rated Antman card can be added to their Ultimate Team squads.

This is the third week for the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 23, with many interesting cards being added to the game either via Squad Building Challenges and objectives.

This article discusses the FUTTIES Oliver Antman Objective and analyzes the Finnish midfielder's card to help determine whether players should go out of their way to complete it.

The FUTTIES Oliver Antman Objective can be completed within the next seven days, allowing FIFA 23 players to pack a Premium FUTTIES card for free

The ongoing series is slated to go on for a few more weeks. The third iteration of the FUTTIES team has added more good cards to the game, with FUT enthusiasts looking to pack a couple to enrich their FIFA 23 squads late in the game's cycle.

While the hype around EA FC 24 increases as we inch closer to its release, EA Sports has been releasing various highly-rated cards as part of the ongoing promo. By completing these four tasks, players can complete the FUTTIES Oliver Antman Objective and pack their special cards for free.

Here is a list of the tasks that must be completed in the next six days with individual rewards:

Precise Aim : Score four goals using players with a minimum of 80 Shooting rating in Squad Battles (or Rivals and FUT Champions) on at least Semi-Pro difficulty - 300 XP + Two Players Pack.

: Score four goals using players with a minimum of 80 Shooting rating in Squad Battles (or Rivals and FUT Champions) on at least Semi-Pro difficulty - 300 XP + Two Players Pack. Through to The Net : Assist three goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles (or Rivals and FUT Champions) on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher - Gold Pack.

: Assist three goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles (or Rivals and FUT Champions) on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher - Gold Pack. 2 in 1 : Score at least two goals during a winning match in Squad Battles (or Rivals and FUT Champions) on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher - Small Mixerd Players Pack.

: Score at least two goals during a winning match in Squad Battles (or Rivals and FUT Champions) on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher - Small Mixerd Players Pack. Victory Run: Win six Squad Battles (or Rivals and FUT Champions) matches on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher - Small Gold Players Pack.

Card analysis: Is the FUTTIES Oliver Antman card worth it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Most FIFA 23 players won't really have to go out of their way to complete the FUTTIES Oliver Antman Objective, as playing the many FUT modes during the week should help their progress. However, a look at the special card might help players determine whether they should still attempt the objective.

Here are the stats of the upgraded Antman card:

Overall: 93

Position: CAM (Alt - ST)

Pace: 91

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 99

Defense: 84

Physicality: 86

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 4 Star

The 93-rated CAM card for Oliver Antman is an upgrade over his base silver card, which is rated 63 overall. A perfect dribbling stat, coupled with good pace and shooting, makes him a nice attacking midfielder for any FUT squad, especially considering players can pack him for free.