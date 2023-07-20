FIFA 23 Futties Week 1: How to get a free 94-rated Lewandowski OTW card?

The 94-rated Lewandowski OTW item is undoubtedly one of the better cards in FIFA 23, with the Futties Week 1 objective set allowing players to add it for free. EA Sports wants to end the last few months with a bang, and the new objective set epitomizes that sentiment. While the general tasks will allow you to get Season 8 XPs, this one also allows you to unlock this special OTW card for free.

OTW stands for Ones to Watch, the first promo released in FIFA 23. It included unique cards for footballers who switched clubs last summer, with some even receiving upgrades. The Futties Week 1 objective set has made the perfect start, and the new rewards will benefit beginners and veterans alike.

How to complete Futties Week 1 objective set in FIFA 23?

Objective sets typically have multiple tasks, and Futties Week 1 is no different. You'll need to complete seven quests, some of which will be available in FIFA 23 over the next few days.

Play 6: Play six games in any FUT Game Mode.

Win 8: Win eight games in any FUT Game Mode with OTW Lewandoski in your starting squad.

Score in 10: Score in 10 separate games in any mode with OTW Lewandowski.

Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC (XP): Complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC [XP].

Mixed League Upgrade SBC (XP): Complete the Mixed League Upgrade SBC [XP] once. Available on: July 23, 2023

Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC (XP): Complete the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC [XP] once. Available on: July 23, 2023

80+ Player Pick SBC (XP): Complete the 80+ Player Pick SBC [XP] once. Available on: July 24, 2023

Each of the seven tasks of the Futties Week 1 objective set enables you to get Season 8 XP. Some fantastic rewards are up for grabs, including Futties Ryan Kent and Vinicius Jr. items.

How to get a Lewandowski OTW card for free in FIFA 23?

Getting the Lewandowski OTW item is the easiest, with only six games requiring completion. This can be done in any game mode, so where you complete it doesn't matter.

The card is rated 94 overall, having received a couple of upgrades. While it has specific weaknesses, getting the Lewandowski OTW for free is a great way to begin the Futties promo in FIFA 23. Futties Week 1