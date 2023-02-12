The second week of the Future Stars event in FIFA 23 has provided gamers with engaging and entertaining new content, with Nuno Tavares being the latest Future Stars Academy objective.

However, this is by far the most unique and intriguing player objective released so far in the game cycle, as its stipulations feature a special twist.

FUT Zhar @FUTZhar Nuno Tavares is avaliable in OBJ



Look that Alternative Positions

3 Skills Moves

5 Weak Foot

M/H Work Rates

#FIFA23 #FutureStars Nuno Tavares is avaliable in OBJLook that Alternative PositionsSkills MovesWeak FootM/H Work Rates 🔥 Nuno Tavares is avaliable in OBJLook that Alternative Positions 😍3⭐ Skills Moves 5⭐ Weak Foot 🔥M/H Work Rates#FIFA23 #FutureStars⭐ https://t.co/0xAd0d68Fz

The Future Stars promo is aimed at shedding light on the best young prospects in the world of football, and with his impressive performances for Marseille in Ligue 1, Nuno Tavares has earned a spot in the lineup. However, this new objective has to be completed in a brand new way: completing Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Nuno Tavares has received a Future Stars card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the reveal of the second batch of Future Stars cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports also added a host of new content to FUT, such as various new Swaps Token SBCs and player objectives.

The release of the special Academy Nuno Tavares card is accompanied by an 82+ Upgrade pack SBC, and both releases are closely linked to one another.

How to complete the 82+ Upgrade pack SBC?

These are the stipulations mentioned in the Upgrade SBC:

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

The SBC costs around 8,000 FUT coins, and it offers a Player Pick between three gold players rated 82 or higher upon completion. The SBC can be repeated 50 times in total, which is due to its relationship with the Future Stars Academy Nuno Tavares objective.

How to complete the Academy objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

This is a unique player objective in FIFA 23 as it is based on the number of times gamers complete the upgrade pick SBC. There are several tiers to the objective, with the ultimate prize being up for grabs once fans complete the SBC 50 times. These are the various tiers and their rewards:

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 1 time: Future Stars Swaps token

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 5 times: 83+ Double player pack

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 10 times: FUT Future Stars Nuno Tavares 84

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 20 times: 83+ Double player upgrade

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 25 times: 83+ Double player pack

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 30 times: FUT Future Stars Nuno Tavares 86

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 40 times: 83+ Double player pack

Complete the Future Stars Academy Upgrade 50 times: 83+ Double player pack

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to slowly grind the Upgrade SBC over the course of its release duration in FUT. The objective will be available in Ultimate Team for the next 28 days, so there is no need to rush and overspend on the Upgrade packs.

What does the card look like in-game?

The overall reward for completing the objective is an 88-rated version of Future Stars Nuno Tavares possessing the following key attributes in FIFA 23:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 70

Defending: 80

Passing: 80

Physicality: 85

With three-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, stats like these easily make this variant one of the most overpowered fullbacks in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes