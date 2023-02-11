FIFA 23 Future Stars Academy Jacob Ramsey objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

The Future Stars event's second phase is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Jacob Ramsey being released as the latest Academy player objective. The English midfielder has seen a flying start to his career with Aston Villa, impressing viewers around the world with his versatile approach to football.

Team 2 of Future Stars features some of the most prominent youngsters in the sport, and with his consistent contributions to Aston Villa in the Premier League, Ramsey's inclusion comes as no surprise. As an Academy objective card in FIFA 23, gamers will be able to get their hands on several versions of this future star, as they work their way towards the ultimate prize.

Jacob Ramsey is the latest Future Stars Academy card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The concept of Future Stars Academy is a rather intriguing one, where gamers can obtain several low-rated versions of a footballer to complete objectives and achieve their ultimate high-rated card in FIFA 23.

Jacob follows in the footsteps of footballers like Jesper Lindstrom and Anthony Gordon as the latest Academy player, boasting an impressive final item.

The ultimate prize for completing the objective is an 88-rated variant of the Aston Villa youngster who possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 81

Defending: 80

Passing: 86

Physicality: 85

He has received a massive upgrade over his base version, making him viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete this Future Stars Academy objective in FIFA 23

The objective has to be completed in a FIFA 23 Live FUT Friendly mode called Youth Excellence. These are the stipulations that must be fulfilled to unlock the final card:

Bright Future : Score four goals using English players in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence.

: Score four goals using English players in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence. Rise Up : Assist four goals using the 82 OVR Future Stars Ramsey card in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence.

: Assist four goals using the 82 OVR Future Stars Ramsey card in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence. Building Credit : Play seven matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with the same 82 OVR card in your starting eleven.

: Play seven matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with the same 82 OVR card in your starting eleven. Finesse Away : Score four finesse shots using players from the Premier League in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence and have 84 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad.

: Score four finesse shots using players from the Premier League in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence and have 84 OVR Future Stars Ramsey in your starting squad. From Birmingham : Play 10 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with the 84 OVR card in your starting squad.

: Play 10 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with the 84 OVR card in your starting squad. Villa Boy: Score eight goals using English midfielders in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Ramsey in your starting eleven.

Score eight goals using English midfielders in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with 86 OVR Ramsey in your starting eleven. Clear Vision : Assist at least one goal per match in four separate wins using the 86 OVR item in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence.

: Assist at least one goal per match in four separate wins using the 86 OVR item in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence. Local Celebrity : Play 12 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with the 86 OVR Future Stars card in your starting eleven.

: Play 12 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with the 86 OVR Future Stars card in your starting eleven. Time to Shine: Play 20 matches in Live FUT Friendly: Youth Excellence with any version of Future Stars Ramsey in your starting eleven.

The most optimal way to complete this objective in FIFA 23 is to try and attempt it with a friend. If you are able to trade wins by searching in the Live FUT Friendly mode with your friends, it will significantly reduce the time taken to complete this inclusion. If this is not possible, then you must refrain from quitting any game, even if you are losing, as it will only hinder your progress.

