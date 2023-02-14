EA Sports has released the latest Future Stars Academy objective player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Nicolo Rovella receiving a special version. The second week of the Future Stars event has delivered a plethora of content for players to enjoy, including SBCs and objectives.

The Academy objectives are unique aspects of this event, in particular, allowing one to upgrade these cards through challenges.

He is the latest inclusion in the Future Stars gallery of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Italian youngster is regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in Serie A, and with EA Sports using this promo to shed light on some of the most prominent prodigies in the sport, his inclusion comes as no surprise.

Nicolo Rovella is now available as a Future Stars objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This objective follows in the footsteps of other Academy challenges such as Jesper Lindstrom, Anthony Gordon, Nuno Tavares, and Jacob Ramsey. The concept of Future Stars Academy requires one to acquire lower-rated versions of the footballer and use them to complete challenges, gradually making their way towards the ultimate prize.

What does the group reward look like?

The final reward for completing all segments of this objective is 88-rated Future Stars Rovella, possessing the following key attributes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 82

Defending: 90

Passing: 85

Physicality: 82

This is a significant improvement over his base overall rating and stats in FIFA 23, making him a viable defensive midfielder in the game's current meta.

How to complete this Future Stars objective in FIFA 23?

These are the stipulations included in the various segments of the objective:

Forza Azzurri : Score four goals using Italian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score four goals using Italian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Step Up : Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Rovella in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars Rovella in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Seize the Moment : Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 82 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad.

: Play six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 82 OVR Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad. Swing it in : Assist three goals with Crosses using players from the Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Rovella in your starting squad.

: Assist three goals with Crosses using players from the Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 84 OVR Rovella in your starting squad. Made in Segrate : Play eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 84 OVR Future Stars version in your starting squad.

: Play eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 84 OVR Future Stars version in your starting squad. New chapter : Score and assist using Midfielders from the Serie A in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Rovella in your starting squad.

: Score and assist using Midfielders from the Serie A in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with 86 OVR Rovella in your starting squad. Versatile Vision : Assist at least two goals per match in five Squad Battles Wins on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using the 86 OVR card in your starting eleven.

: Assist at least two goals per match in five Squad Battles Wins on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using the 86 OVR card in your starting eleven. Monza Lad : Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 86 OVR Future Stars card in your starting squad.

: Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with the 86 OVR Future Stars card in your starting squad. Established Athlete: Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with Future Stars Rovella in your starting squad.

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to play Squad Battles games, as it allows players to control the level of difficulty they are comfortable with.

For those not interested in the card, they should still complete the very first segment, as it rewards them with a Future Stars Swaps token as well.

Poll : 0 votes