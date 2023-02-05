FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can get another swaps token by completing the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC within the allowed time and picking up another in-game pack to open in the promo. EA Sports has now released two similar challenges in the first two days of the new promo, providing plenty of benefits to players.

The player-item SBCs of Fabio Vieira and Vanderson have grabbed the headlines. In comparison, the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC might seem like it could be more attractive at first. After all, they don't guarantee any unique cards as rewards, which also vary based on the players' luck. However, there are ample reasons for a FIFA 23 player to invest their resources in completing it on time.

Firstly, these challenges are cheap, and most players can do them without spending coins. Secondly, it allows some to recycle their stagnant fodder to try something new.

FIFA 23 players can complete the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC to get yet another swaps tokens to maximize their rewards

The Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC is simple and easy to complete, and there's just one task. However, it has its given set of conditions that will have to be followed by the players while completing the task.

Task 1 - Future Stars Challenge 2

Leagues: Max 2

Same Club Count: Min 3

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

If a FIFA 23 player has to get all the fodder from the FUT market, they will have to spend around 7,500 FUT coins. Given the conditions associated with the challenge, most players will find the required fodder in their collection. Using them will enable them to save coins for other areas and use fodder with no additional usage.

The Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC is available until February 11, so players can complete it at their own pace. They can also use the weekly rewards if they're short on fodder rather than spending their coins in the market. It's a non-repeatable challenge and can only be done once.

Is the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC worth doing?

Typically, resource-item challenges offer a single in-game pack, and some might not be worth it. However, things are far better with the current SBC, as it comes with two rewards. After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will earn one Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack.

Given that the challenge can be realistically completed for free, there's no reason for players to skip it. The Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack offers plenty of cards, and it could also be an item from the ongoing Future Stars promo.

Players will get one more swap token, which could have incredible value in the long run. With amazing rewards, including icon cards, the Future Stars promo can offer plenty of value to FIFA 23 players. Having a more significant number of tokens will also provide more flexibility to a player, making it easier for them to obtain something valuable.

Poll : 0 votes