FIFA 23 Future Stars Hamed Traore SBC: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

Future Stars Hamed Traore SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate team, and players can complete it to get their hands on the featured 87-rated special card. The 23-year-old footballer featured in the challenge has become known as a promising youngster in the Premier League, and his addition to the Future Stars promo is heartening news.

This series has been quite popular among fans and has featured young talent from different leagues around the world. These players have already shown promise to become the top names in their respective positions. With the Future Stars promo ending soon, this Squad Building Challenge will be one of the last surefire ways for FIFA 23 players to obtain a unique card from it.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Future Stars Hamed Traore SBC FIFA 23 Ultimate Team accompanied by a brief analysis of the featured card, which will help decide whether this inclusion is worth attempting.

How to complete new Hamed Traore SBC in the Future Stars promo

You need to accomplish two tasks to complete the Hamed Traore SBC. With the Road to the Finals promo coming soon to the game, here are all the requirements you need to meet in what is one of the last dedicated Future Stars Squad Building Challenges.

Task 1 - Premier League

Number of players in the squad: 11

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 82

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 15,500 - 17,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 - Top Form

Number of players in the squad: 11

Number of players with in-form upgrades (TOTW) in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 54,500 - 57,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Tips and tricks for completing SBC

The total cost of the fodder required to complete both tasks is somewhere around 73,000 FUT coins. Only accomplishing both will yield a Future Stars Hamed Traore card, along with the individual rewards offered by each.

You should note that the price of fodder appears to be rising, and considering that this SBC will be active for a week, you may choose to wait a bit before attempting it to see if the challenge's completion cost goes down.

Alternatively, regular FIFA 23 players with a lot of fodder can try to lower the expenses related to this new inclusion by using them. This will help you spend fewer coins on buying cards from the transfer market.

Both tasks are fairly straightforward and have no finicky chemistry requirements, allowing you to use items that suit the SBC squads' rating requirements without bothering about team nationalities and other factors.

The TOTW card needed in the second task, along with the high rating requirement, is responsible for this challenge's inflated price. So those looking to reduce the completion cost might have to scour the market for a cheap card with IF upgrades.

Is the Hamed Traore Future Stars card worth getting?

Traore's unique card has received a nine-point boost to his overall rating, making it the best version of the Ivorian footballer in FIFA 23 by a long shot. Here are all the stats on his new Future Stars item with the improvements noted in the parenthesis:

Pace: 90 (+8)

Dribbling: 89 (+8)

Shooting: 83 (+13)

Defending: 70 (+11)

Passing: 87 (+15)

Physicality: 74 (+12)

His skill rating has also been increased by one star, pushing it to four, while the weak foot rating remains at three stars.

While the stats on Hamed Traore's Future Stars card are quite good in the current meta, the dedicated SBC's completion cost is quite high. This is why FIFA 23 players who want the unique item should either wait for the challenge to become less expensive or attempt it only if they have enough fodder to offset the cost.

